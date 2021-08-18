Microsoft Flight Simulator review: The flight of your life

EVERYONE does it. So of course my first joyride on loading up this remarkable encapsulation of the world from the air was to visit my house.

Technically, of course, you probably could have done this in previous versions of Microsoft Flight Simulator (MFS). But given that the last edition came out in 2006, you can imagine most places outside the big cities resembled little more than green blobs in the game back then.

What’s even more remarkable about the 2021 Flight Simulator is that it all fits on Microsoft’s latest consoles, the Series S and Series X machines that are still hard to come by in the shops. The console version hews closely to its PC cousin, which can bring many a many a machine to its knees with its graphical demands.

But somehow the developers have shoehorned all that complex simulation and visual splendour into the Series X/S without much compromise. Essentially, you have a high-res Google Earth flying machine at your disposal, offering multiples planes from a little Cessna to a gargantuan 787 Dreamliner.

Some of this magic is achieved by streaming non-live satellite data to your console – though if your broadband has a data cap or is very slow, you can switch off that option at the expense of visual fidelity.

Microsoft Flight Simulator includes a wide variety of planes

Microsoft Flight Simulator includes a wide variety of planes

It’s a tantalising prospect – being able to fly anywhere in the world and marvel at everything from a low or high altitude. That will be the attraction for most people who aren’t aviation nerds – using MFS as a sightseeing tool to experience the Egyptian pyramids, Niagara Falls, Manhattan or, obviously, your own street. Ireland is reasonably well represented in terms of detail, with landmarks such as Killarney National Park and Titanic Belfast easily visible.

The hardcore flier will revel in the authenticity of the simulation, which even on console apparently gives a fair approximation of piloting the real thing with a wealth of technical options. But if you’re that fanatical, the PC version will fulfil your needs better thanks to superior support for peripherals such as pedals and sticks.

My sense is that console owners will prefer the tourism aspect of MFS. The danger, however, is that for these users the novelty will wear off given the limited modes of play. You can learn the ropes from extensive tutorials. You can choose your own flight plans to travel between airports, adapting weather and time of day to your preferences. You can drop into curated experiences that take you over gorgeous sights such as New York or Tokyo. But bar a few challenges, there’s not much in the way of traditional gameplay.

That’s not necessarily a criticism for a simulator that can be breathtakingly lovely and difficult at the same time – trying landing at JFK with all the flying aids off, for instance. Just don’t fire up this remarkable piece of software expecting dogfights over Manhattan or bombing raids over Pyongyang.