Master Detective Archives: Rain Code review – Weird doesn’t always mean wonderful

(Switch) *** Age: 18+

You may be unfamiliar with the relatively obscure Danganronpa series, which barely registered as a cult hit outside of Japan. Part murder-mystery, part mini-game logic solver, the series played more like a visual novel than anything.

Rain Code is a sequel in all but name, thanks to the involvement of the main Danganronpa developers who presumably don’t have the rights any more.

The DNA is strongly evident here, from the outlandish character design to gameplay elements that echo a mash-up of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney and Persona.

Above all, though, you’re mostly a passive observer of a series of macabre thrillers in which the perpetrators of gruesome murders must be brought to justice. And by brought to justice we mean witness a death god eat the killer’s soul. Yes, it’s as weird as that.

By the time you’ve solved your first case as a detective in an amoral city run by a shady corporation, you’ll have experienced quite a lot of freakish and eerie behaviour from people and creatures, so the death god thing merely raises an eyebrow. It begins with your (sigh) amnesiac detective – who goes by the completely plausible name of Yuma Kokohead – boarding a train for the journey to the strange city. But the Rain Code team take that unpromising opening and twist it in multiple bizarre directions.

First, you’re partnered with Shinigami, the aforementioned death god who manifests first as a puffball demon and later as a sexy goth with far too much in the way of jiggle physics. Shinigami has a lurid sense of humour and makes light of the grisly murders that follow on the train.

Then, to solve the crimes, he/she drags you into the parallel universe of the Mystery Labyrinth, a sort of mind palace maze where the clues you’ve found are represented by riddles, puzzles and, frequently, overweight brutes with aggression issues. You tease out the conflicts of logic and evidence via mini-games of dodging and slashing that never quite achieve the elegance of the mechanics in Phoenix Wright or Persona.

Rain Code certainly has shock value on its side initially and the characters sidestep caricature into eccentricity. But even the logic puzzles can be brute-forced with repetition and some of the reasoning within the cases is just preposterous.

Worst of all, for a game that forces-feeds you a lot to read (and listen – most of it is competently voiced, with an autoplay option that saves you tapping the advance button constantly), the script is profusely overwritten. About a third of it could safely be thrown away to shorten the time between zingers and truly emotional moments.

Rain Code may probably satisfy fans of the original Danganronpa and there’s no denying the sheer imagination on show. But for the less committed, it could feel like too much of a slog.