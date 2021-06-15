Maskmaker review: A mystery with many faces

We’ve lived through our screens this past year. Unable to travel, gazing at a webcam as we donned a headset was the only way to transport ourselves to far-flung places.

We find an unconscious echo of this paradox in Maskmaker, the latest VR game from the inventive minds that brought us 2019’s A Fisherman’s Tale.

In a fantasy world of forests, mountains and swamps, you stumble on a secret workshop that enables you to craft masks whose magical power teleports you to another location. A soothing voiceover leads you gently on your overarching quest to find some macguffin or other but chiefly you’re ambling from one pretty area to another in search of resources to decorate the masks.

Maskmaker builds a puzzle game around this technique of replicating a design seen from a distance that enables you travel to that spot. You gather decorative items strewn about the land and travel back to the workshop – by removing your current mask, cleverly – to construct a new “face” to wear.

The process of building a mask is pleasingly physical one in VR, from chiselling out the shape to daubing with paint to affixing bits and bobs such as shells. Then you pop on the result, instantly zapping you to the new location first glimpsed through a telescope.

The story throws in a few additional puzzles unrelated to the crafting and, strangely, then hands you all the masks you need in the latter half of the game. That’s a pity because the workshop tinkering is an integral part of Maskmaker’s appeal. Even more baffling is that you can’t freestyle a design and then save it, purely as an aesthetic pleasure.

A short running time is compensated for by the currently reduced PSVR price of €15 (€17 on Steam) and there’s a restorative tranquillity to Maskmaker’s world. But it’s hard to shake the feeling that the developers have played down the most attractive part of their game’s face.