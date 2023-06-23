Mask of the Rose review: Love is not enough

(Switch/PC) *** Age: 15+

Love makes the world go round but when the bottom falls out of that world, is it plausible that the first thing on your mind must always be romance?

Mask of the Rose goes a long way to convincing you that passion remains uppermost even as society teeters on the edge of implosion. Not surprisingly, given the developer’s history, we can attribute the game’s engrossing narrative to the quality of its writing. Failbetter Games has made a career out of wordy RPGs set in an elaborate dystopian version of London after it sank into a vast cavern beneath the earth’s surface.

This slice of interactive fiction veers more towards visual novel than Failbetter’s previous excavation of human iniquity, such as 2019’s superlative Sunless Skies.

Mask of the Rose fixes on a bunch of disparate characters living in a ramshackle boarding house after London collapsed into the underworld. Never mind how they survive as they try to please their corporate masters or how they exist in a fractured society, the essential imperative seems to be: who can you flirt with?

In familiar Failbetter fashion, this translates to multiple-choice dialogue and wardrobe options that gradually construct your own character and develop relationships with other Londoners. You’ll already have built up a healthy suspicion about London’s overlords when someone close to you is summarily killed – and Mask of the Rose shifts gear towards a murder-mystery.

Now it reveals its true self, which becomes less about courting randomers and more about ferreting out the motivations and intentions of a wide range of friends, ne’er-do-wells and authority figures. You form your theories with a system of “storycrafting” in which you experiment with a cork board of possibility – mixing characters, motivations and actions that theoretically unlock fresh conversations with the people you’ve already met.

It's complex and quite opaque at times, leaving you pulling at loose threads and hitting dead ends as much as it unlocks new paths on your way to solving the crime. You realise eventually that understanding all Mask of the Rose has to offer requires multiple playthroughs, something that may not be palatable to all. Certainly, you come to understand that the game’s initial push to make romance happen with practically anybody is almost a red herring – pursue it fully and time will run out before you can truly nail the killer.

Along the way, there’s much to savour in the irreverent dialogue – “Imagine biting into a ripe plum. Now imagine being the plum”. Yet amid the entanglements of the plot, you find yourself flailing around too much haphazardly for Mask of the Rose to be truly worthy of love.