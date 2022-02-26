Martha is Dead review: Horror overload

IN Paris of the late 19th century, the Grand Guignol theatre became a sensation when it realised that grotesque violence was box office, staging a series of short plays brimming with simulated acts of appalling barbarity supposedly based on real-life crime.

Audiences flocked to the tiny venue, proving you should never overestimate the good taste of the public. Grand Guignol’s style was mimicked elsewhere, from theatre to film. It became a byword for lurid, gratuitous staging almost incidental to plot.

Martha is Dead has already become infamous for falling foul of PlayStation’s censor, with Sony forcing alterations to several scenes in this horror drama before permitting a release on its platform. The powers that be at Xbox (and PC obviously) weren’t quite so squeamish but the game’s developers would have been better served dialling back the extreme gore themselves.

Italian studio LKA has a creditable track record in sensitively handling the difficult topic of mental health, its 2016 release The Town of Light delving into the murky goings-on at an asylum. LKA’s second release builds a much more elaborate tale, incorporating themes of sex, death and religion as it tracks the perplexing murder of a teenage girl during World War II.

It's an intriguing set-up – Martha’s identical but less favoured twin Giulia takes on her sister’s identity to win her family’s affection. But LKA quickly adds a layer of supernatural and macabre sadism as Giuilia slowly spirals into madness. It’s an affecting portrait nonetheless because she is an unreliable narrator and we’re never sure what is real and what is a dream or a delusion.

LKA makes the most of its 1944 setting, centring the drama in picturesque countryside riven by wartime tension and compelling the player to use vintage technology such as a rotary-dial phone and film camera, complete with a dark-room mini-game. Though courageously and grippingly voiced entirely in Italian with subtitles, the plot lurches from understated exploration to histrionic outbursts of horror.

It's not that games shouldn’t be explicit or nauseating in the pursuit of a character’s truth, just as film and literature does. But the frequent grim scenes – from disembowelling to beheading – sit very uncomfortably with LKA’s attempts to subtly depict the effects of mental illness.

Martha is Dead can be mechanically clunky and guilty of a lack of player interaction – the dreaded walking simulator syndrome. But by far its greatest shortcoming is the tendency to overload the horror in true Grand Guignol fashion.

LKA may try to excuse itself by leaving us to decide whether the worst of the savagery is real or imaginary. But in the end we as players are made complicit in the acts by their explicitly interactive nature and you can’t take that back.