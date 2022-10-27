Mario + Rabbids, Sparks of Hope review: Fabulous fusion of fun

Honey and pizza. Strawberries and balsamic vinegar. Bacon and chocolate. OK, maybe not the last one but some combinations defy expectations and turn out delicious.

So it was with the curious crossover between Nintendo’s Mario and Ubisoft’s Rabbids, one wholesome and friendly, the other cheeky and raucous. But that bizarre brew was the surprise hit of 2017, mixing XCOM-style turn-based strategy with anarchic comedy.

Once again helmed chiefly by Ubisoft Milan, Sparks of Hope makes for a striking follow-up by refusing to rest on its laurels, resulting in a sequel that tops the worthwhile original with invention, diversification and no little wit.

The Rabbids – a dormant franchise for Ubisoft that never really took off outside France – bring less to the party than their counterparts. Their shtick normally extends to shouting “Bwaaaah!” and generally making a nuisance of themselves. Here, they exist as vaguely alternative versions of Mario characters but their function amounts largely to window-dressing and comedic relief.

The stars of the show are notionally Nintendo’s crew but in fact the gameplay stands out as the real hero in Sparks of Hope. The plot sends the Mario + Rabbids gang to a series of planets to fight an encroaching enemy known as the Darkmess. Across various biomes – beach, snow, etc – you freely roam hub areas filled with challenges and enemies such as Bob-ombs and Goombas. It’s not Mario as we know it – in fact, the character movement feels a tad stiff and lacks even a jump or sprint – but there’s a wealth of secrets and knowing nods to Nintendo-land.

When combat begins, you’re transported to a new arena dotted with cover and your turn-based strategy kicks in versus a range of foes. They might be giant tigers, Goombas or ghosts with rifles – and all move intelligently to try to flank you.

Your heroes – you begin with two but that quickly expands to three – have a limited amount of movement plus a weapon attack. The trick is to get the drop on the enemies as you scoot around the arena, positioning yourself to squeeze off a shot before ending your turn behind cover.

Unlike the first game, movement is not confined to a grid, enabling you to freely rove within an outlined boundary as you scout for an advantageous angle. New abilities include smashing into opponents and picking up Bob-ombs to fling at opponents. Even better, a range of “specials” and helper sidekicks grant extra powers such as overwatch, supplemental damage or added defence. A skill tree upgrade system opens up fresh strategies such as the power to hurl enemies in the air for another character to take a potshot.

With nine heroes from which to choose, it’s tempting to stick with just your preferred three. After all, the skill tree and sidekicks reward experimentation to create the best builds. But Sparks of Hope occasionally forces you to use a specific pair in one-off “hero battles”, perhaps encouraging you to explore the possibilities of an underappreciated character.

You might be tempted to ignore the usually timid Luigi, for instance, only to discover he’s the most indispensable ally in the game. His sniper rifle gets more powerful the further he’s positioned from enemies and should be the first on everyone’s roster.

Like XCOM, the combat is really a puzzle in disguise. A free-roaming camera overview enables you to clock the position of your enemies. Plan pincer movements, avoid exposure and line up the killer attack – it’s like a chess game played with hyperactive pieces.

When it all goes south – and it will because more opponents can spawn suddenly from unseen portals – you need to adapt quickly or perish.

This dynamic yet measured challenge takes Spark of Hope beyond moreish. It’s neither truly Mario nor Rabbids in nature and yet with this unlikely fusion Ubisoft Milan has created all-ages entertainment that’s imaginative, amusing and engrossing.