Madden NFL 23 review: Graceful goodbye to the big guy

He's gone but not forgotten. When venerable coach and pundit John Madden died last December, only a few naïve souls could have believed that spelled the end for the behemoth franchise that bears his name.

Sure enough, nine months later comes the latest instalment just as usual. In fairness to publisher EA, it goes to considerable lengths to make NFL 23 a tribute to the big guy. He’s all over the cover, the menus and the first match-up you play after the tutorials.

As a taster to the full game, EA pits Madden against … himself. The coach prowls the sidelines in full 1970s sideburns mode marshalling a team of all-stars such as Tom Brady and Brett Favre. In the opposite touchline, another Madden with a different hair style does the same. You get to control just one team in what is obviously just an exhibition match but over four quarters the commentary team dig admirably deep into Madden’s legacy and explain just who he was and what made him so great.

It's also an easy game in which to practise your new passing skills, which come under NFL 23’s umbrella term of FieldSense. Thankfully, this description of the improvements amounts to more than just some marketing guff and can radically change how you experience the football. First off, the player collisions seem more plausible and less predictable in their animations.

But, more importantly, the optional new passing mechanics give skilled players extra control over where you guide the ball in the air. At the highest skill level, it can be very demanding. But even hacks like me could grasp that the little meter over the receiver’s head governs the accuracy just as the quarterback throws it to him. Additionally, the left stick can be used to lead the ball (and the receiver) a little high, low, right or left – which obviously reduces the chance of an interception.

For me, this is unquestionably NFL 23’s signature feature, a considerable leap on the mechanics of previous Madden incarnations.

The same can’t be said of most other modes. Ultimate Team feels grubby, much as in the FIFA and NHL games, with its micro-transactions and a vibe of pay to win. Franchise mode resembles too much administration for me, though clearly many other gamers love that kind of team owner thing. Meanwhile, Face of the Franchise and The Yard come off as thin imitations of similar features in FIFA – namely The Journey story mode and FIFA Street.

Madden will, of course, be back next year. The brand is too entrenched for EA to stop now. But a fitting tribute to the greatest gridiron coach ever would be for the makers give the game room to breathe. What chance is there they’ll focus more on the authentic gameplay they’ve been perfecting and less on the bells and whistles? A man can hope…