Lost in Random review: Playing the hand you’re dealt

Like the Alphas and Epsilons of Huxley’s Brave New World or the Gryffindors and Slytherins of Harry Potter, the people of Random submit to segregation by class for the greater good.

In this fantasy fairytale of which Tim Burton would be proud, an evil queen forces the population to live in districts ranging from cripplingly poor to lavishly rich, with their place chosen by the roll of dice. But one young girl gets suspicious when her sister is whisked away from their impoverished family seemingly to a new life of luxury. So begins her crusade to track down her sibling and save her from … who knows what?

Playing at first as a linear platformer, Lost in Random takes its sweet time getting to its signature concept of card-based real-time battles. But this meandering introduction that nonetheless impresses with its offbeat visual design suggestive of stop-motion movies such as Coraline or ParaNorman. It demonstrates a love of punnish wordplay (the two sisters are named Odd and Even) and a fondness for moralistic fables.

Finally, though, Even joins forces with a die (one half of a pair of dice), which becomes her sidekick on her odyssey from the lowliest district of Onecroft to the highest of Sixopolis. Dicey (as the anthropomorphic cube inevitably becomes named) plays an important role when Even runs into the queen’s soldiers, who take the form of robot knights and creatures. He turns the encounter into a strategic contest fought with card-spawned powers.

Even starts every fight with no weapons bar a slingshot, which cannot damage enemies but will chip off energy crystals she can use to juice up her deck. Once she’s gathered enough, Dicey can pause time and your randomly drawn cards come into play. Like a real-time version of Hearthstone, you choose which powers to deploy – a sword, a bow, a bomb, a buff or debuff – and position yourself to use them. When time restarts, Even lets fly, whaling on the enemies, dodging and running.

Combat starts simply enough, naturally, but in later levels you can be confronted by several foes at once in tight arenas. Strategy demands careful harvesting of energy to maximise card damage, coupled with copious evasive tactics. There’s an element of luck, as always in card battlers, regarding the hand you’re dealt. But, in general, your management of your powers for maximum damage to enemies is more crucial in deciding the outcome of a fight.

Despite its slow start, the game develops into an unlikely but interesting hybrid, pulling you from lengthy chats with quirky characters to simple puzzles to those challenging but repetitive card battles. Nonetheless, there’s enough interesting architecture and peppy writing here to make Lost in Random worth taking a chance on.