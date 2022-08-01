Live a Live review: A sum greater than its parts

Clearly, something’s been lost in translation with that title. But given that Live a Live is a remake of a long-lost but much-loved Japanese RPG perhaps no one at Square Enix or Nintendo was brave enough to suggest a more meaningful English version.

Did the creators mean Live a Life? Or Live Alive? The answer is buried in the mists of time. We do know that it was developed by some of the Final Fantasy team back in 1994 and has been given a makeover and re-release due to “fan demand”.

In any case, the title gives little clue as to the distinctive structure of Live a Live, which consists of an anthology of seven separate stories spread across different time periods. Each yarn is self-contained with little to no crossover and though they range in setting from pre-history to the far future, you can tackle the episodes in any order.

It’s not just the backdrop that shifts from chapter to chapter – gameplay varies wildly between familiar JPRG turn-based combat to stealth to scrolling beat-em-up. Some stories barely last an hour, others clock in at double or triple that. It becomes obvious only later on that they are all tied together by a recurring enemy whose story unlocks when you’ve completed the first seven chapters.

Half the fun of Live a Live is the sheer madness of it all, with the creators casting a wide net of influences – from Alien to Final Fantasy to Street Fighter to The Magnificent Seven. The quality feels uneven, though, with some chapters less compelling than others. By dint of their brief running time, nonetheless, they rarely outstay their welcome.

It appears the gameplay has been largely untouched in the remake, which means you must be prepared for some annoying grinding and unfair design decisions such as instant death based on (yes, you read this correctly) incorrect dialogue choices.

However, Live a Live justifies its reappearance by its outright quirkiness. The remake sports spruced-up visuals, a fully voiced script and a perky new soundtrack. But its most important attribute is that it plays like something from another dimension. You haven’t lived this life before.