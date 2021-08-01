Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD: Motion approved

Skyward Sword was never the best Zelda but it might just be the most interesting.

This HD remake a decade on from the original’s release suffers in comparison to 2017’s Breath of The Wild, the Zelda universe’s greatest moment. But Skyward Sword was the first instalment to convincingly embrace motion controls, radically changing the game for the better.

The 2021 version permits the player to use stick/button controls for the swordplay, aiming and camera control. But in most cases they feel inferior to the natural stance of holding the Joy-Cons like a shield and sword.

Skyward Sword’s design otherwise adheres to the well-established Zelda framework of puzzles, dungeons, light combat and gear-gated exploration. When it’s done well – such as some of the dungeon puzzles – it can be exhilarating. However, the conspicuous padding of some repetitive fetch-quest missions coupled with a sizeable amount of backtracking saps its appeal.

Nonetheless, the game as a whole is considerably elevated by the fidelity of the motion controls mapped in particular to the sword swings. Many enemies are vulnerable only to specific swipes – vertical, diagonal, left/right or forward thrust (and sometimes all four). My attempts to defeat some bosses failed when using stick/button controls, due to their slight unwieldiness, whereas motion control felt instinctively right and more effective.

Of course, Switch Lite owners can’t use motion controls, so they will miss out on the most enjoyable aspect of a game that has aged well but remains limited by its original design. A handful of quality-of-life improvements include skipping cut-scenes, extra save slots and an expanded hint system. A touch-up for the visuals makes the game look sharp on both the small and big screens.

Skyward Sword HD is certainly flawed but even a merely decent Zelda chapter – as this definitely is – still counts as superior to the best of many other franchises.