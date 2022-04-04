Kirby and the Forgotten Land review: Big mouth strikes again

BIG MOUTHS get a bad reputation but insatiable blob Kirby says a lot without uttering a word.

Nintendo’s forgotten mascot lacks the cachet of a Mario or Link but his cheerful and distinctive gameplay had long been waiting for an extra dimension that could make him a star. Forgotten Land is just that opportunity, expanding from 2D into 3D while gleefully enlarging his signature copy-and-paste abilities.

The result is a riotous platformer that works restlessly to bring a smile to your face. Set somewhat incongruously in a series of ruined levels – an abandoned mall, a wrecked amusement park – this must be the most light-hearted post-apocalypse adventure ever.

Kirby has always been a chameleon and here he raises his adaptability to a new level. As usual, he can inhale enemies to absorb their abilities – spitting fire, flinging discs, ejecting spikes, emitting ice. Now he can also stretch his massive gob around inanimate objects such as a car, a vending machine and a wind machine. Each grants him new powers to rampage around the world in different ways.

Forgotten Land’s minor Achilles’ heel is that it tends to prescribe where and when Kirby can deploy these special skills, limiting the scope to specific areas where they become tools to solve specific puzzles. Likewise, there’s a freedom to experiment with the selection of absorbed abilities – and to stick with a favourite. Yet many sections – such as the mildly testing yet still imaginative boss battles – practically demand you wield long-range weapons rather than some of the other melee options.

Nonetheless, Kirby rarely faces an insurmountable range of foes, with the emphasis on gentle exploration rather than Elden Ring levels of difficulty. It’s rendered even more child’s play with co-op options that dial down the challenge further.

The more astute reader will have spotted echoes here of the peerless Super Mario Odyssey. But while Forgotten Land’s giddy invention can’t match the plumber’s finest hour, Kirby gives it his best shout.