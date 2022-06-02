Kao the Kangaroo review: Jump back in time

No Aussie accents were harmed in the making of this game. That’s because, oddly enough for a game featuring kangaroos and koalas, no one even attempts to speak like an Australian.

The cast attempt plenty of other accents unsuccessfully, though, and the wooden performances shackled to a woolly storyline are possibly the most disappointing aspect of this reboot of a long-forgotten platformer.

Kao the Kangaroo owes a serious debt to genre princes such as Crash Bandicoot and Spyro the Dragon. It would be unfair to dismiss it as a complete reheat but deja-vu is rarely far away. Collectibles, double-jumps, ground-pounds, bouncy soundtrack, moving platforms… they’re all here.

But for a budget-priced release it nonetheless offers a agreeable cocktail of nostalgia and easy-going entertainment, albeit one that won’t last long. Over the six or seven hours of its running time, you’ll explore a vibrantly rendered cartoon world, collecting coins, bopping enemies and navigating a maze of platforms.

Polish developer Tate Multimedia – creator of 2018’s delightfully oddball motorbike combat game Steel Rats – nails the feel of a polished 3D platformer with a good camera and responsive controls. A few technical gremlins gum up the works occasionally but the bigger issue remains that Kao is too much in awe of its inspirations to pull off anything startlingly original. Combat is limited to a handful of variations and the use of power-ups such as fire, ice and wind feels glaringly signposted with little room for improvisation.

Still, in a genre that has fallen out of popularity Kao is a solid contribution that makes you wonder what Tate could achieve with a bigger budget.