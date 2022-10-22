Jennifer Wilde, Unlikely Revolutionaries review: Spirited revival plays with Oscar’s legacy

OSCAR WILDE fancied himself many things but detective was probably not among them. He did, however, like a macabre ghost story.

English writer-broadcaster Gyles Brandreth spun a whole series of offbeat novels around the concept of Ireland’s most famous wit turning his hand to investigations. Nearer to home, a team of Irish creatives recently re-imagined Wilde as a comic-book sleuth, his inquisitive ghost aiding a young French artist to solve the mystery of her father’s murder.

Now that graphic novel series has now been turned into a game of the same name, closely following the same arc as Jennifer Chevalier and the bould Oscar dig into the underworld of Paris, London and Dublin in the 1920s.

Produced by Belfast-based Outsider Games and the same core team as the graphic novel, it makes sense that this atmospheric point’n’click adventure comes wrapped in an arresting art style that mimics the hand-drawn drama of a comic book. The two leads make for a sparky pair (the title should more accurately be Jennifer & Wilde) who bounce ideas off each other while combing locations for evidence and quizzing other characters for leads.

However, Unlikely Revolutionaries feels more like a visual novel than a full-blown point’n’click. You’re following a mazy trail of clues that encompasses a broad spectrum including wartime spies, malevolent spirits, the IRA and forbidden love. You will even have to solve some gentle puzzles along the way. For example, switching to control Oscar’s ghost enables you to see or do things the mortal Jennifer cannot.

But most progress flows from simply clicking from one location to the next, chatting to whoever you meet and gathering hints in the form of flashbacks presented as panels from a comic. Advancing the story usually involves no more than a bit of backtracking or knowing which frame to brandish at another character.

Given its modest budget, you can forgive things being a little rough around the edges and the jarring lack of voiced dialogue.

But none of this detracts much from Unlikely Revolutionaries as an entertaining caper if you set your expectations accordingly (the game costs just €13 after all). Surrender to its eccentric vibe – what Irish person wouldn’t want to see Oscar Wilde represented in a videogame? – revel in that crisp, evocative artwork and enjoy that surprisingly mature storyline.