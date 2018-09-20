Donut County review: A gap in the centre

A seemingly deep game with hidden shallows, Donut County builds a short two-hour experience around one clever idea. Give the player a moveable hole that grows bigger as it swallows objects.

This playful conceit is the opposite of euphoric collect-em-up Katamari Damacy, itself a commentary on consumerism. It’s woven into the whimsical story of a malicious raccoon determined to ruin his home town by sending the hole to locals who order doughnuts delivered (yeah, don’t ask).

At first, it appears devilishly smart and funny as you work out how to devour ever-bigger things (first rocks, then chickens, then cars, then houses, etc). DC gets mischievous with a few puzzles involving fireworks and switches but wastefully doesn’t evolve much beyond its basic concept.

Not even the fitfully amusing cut-scenes featuring bemused residents trapped underground can fill the gap at the centre of Donut County.

Online Editors