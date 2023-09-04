Immortals of Aveum review: A short life beckons despite Call of Duty comparisons

(PS5/Xb/PC) *** Age: 18+

This is the game that asks the question: what would Call of Duty look like with magic instead of guns? Oh, and dragons? And fireballs?

Lord knows we don’t need yet another military-themed shooter, so Immortals of Aveum’s creators deserve credit for diversifying the genre with some lateral thinking. Even so, the muse wasn’t particularly inspired, cherry-picking a shedload of ideas from elsewhere to pimp out the central idea of a magic-wielding neophyte spearheading the war against a rival medieval nation.

It's not helped by a turgid prologue leaning on reams of exposition about our hero Jak’s provenance as a rare mage unwittingly gifted in several types of wizardry. But once the story truly kicks off, Aveum makes the most of its creators’ pedigree as developers on the Call of Duty series.

Jak may be fighting on ancient battlefields but the combat has a familiar rhythm. Instead of machine guns, shotguns and rifles, his armoury consist of bursts of green, red, green and blue magic shot from his magic right arm. The results are roughly the same as convetional weaponry in terms of range or explosive power as he confronts spell-throwing enemies. It’s rarely as breathless as a Call of Duty level but that’s actually commendable.

In the heat of action, it can be thrilling stuff with Jak throwing out colour-themed combos while deploying a shield or throwing a leash around enemies to pull them closer – the latter an idea most notably last seen in brash 2011 shooter Bulletstorm. And that is an underlying motif with Aveum’s gameplay, where many elements remind you of something else.

Puzzles involving colour-coded targets to be shot in quick succession? That’ll be 2018’s God of War. Constant busywork involving crafting, unremarkable skill trees and varying types of resources to be scavenged from endless breakable crates? Pick any RPG from the last 20 years. You may also be reminded of bits of BioShock and a smattering of Marvel’s universe in the lore.

Aveum does itself few favours with the characterisation of Jak himself as a wannabe wiseass without a wealth of witty one-liners. The frequent deluge of backstory in cut-scenes may have you reaching for the Skip button, except there isn’t a proper one that cuts to the chase.

So what we’re left with is a mildly fun shooter that fails to invest its lead character with enough personality to pull us through long bouts of narrative interludes. Magic doesn’t feel as precise a substitute for weaponry and too often the enemies get lost in a welter of particle effects generated by your spells. So as an FPS, the game probably won’t appeal to hardened CoD fans weaned on crisp shooting and sharply defined sightlines.

Immortals has its energetic moments but it seems destined for a shorter lifespan than its creators intended.