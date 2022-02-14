Horizon Forbidden West review: Too much of a good thing

Which do you prefer – less is more or more is more? That’s the crux of the scale of your appreciation for this lavish sequel to robo-dino smash-em-up Horizon Zero Dawn.

Guerrilla Games’ 2017 original earned deserved plaudits for its spiky female protagonist Aloy, its gorgeous retro-futuristic version of Earth and the gnarly combat against the rogue machines that had come to tyrannise the 31st-century planet. It wasn’t perfect, though, stumbling with its characterisation and borrowing too liberally from similar open-world games.

The master plan for Horizon Forbidden West seems rooted in doubling down on everything – more of that amazing landscape, more elaborate combat, more gameplay systems and more skill trees. But, alas, it also means more of that flabby storyline, more of the scenery-chewing performances, more of the steals from blockbuster rivals and more unnecessary complexity.

It's overwhelming at first. Aloy’s journey into the Forbidden West to save the world (again) exposes you to a bewildering array of weapon/skill upgrades, side activities such as battle arenas or chess-like mini-games, and a torrent of loot that spills from the wreckage of your vanquished foes. Guerrilla has decided that more is more, whether you like it or not.

And yet you can try to ignore much of this overload. You have to engage with the rock-paper-scissors combat mechanics where each machine is more vulnerable to different types of damage, from acid to electricity to fire. But beyond that, feel free to largely disregard, for instance, the unhelpfully obscure comparisons between weapons or the plethora of icons that clutter your map, Ubisoft-style.

Your finger will also hover many times over the Skip button in cut-scenes, with Forbidden West determined to wring every last bit of exposition out of its cast, which includes Hollywood alumni such as Carrie-Anne Moss, Angela Bassett and Lance Reddick. One of the great rules of screenwriting is show not tell, something Guerrilla regularly forgets.

But in between these moments, Forbidden West is frequently thrilling. The American wilderness never looked so beautiful (the interiors much less so) and PS5 enhancements on the original bring rapid loading and subtle controller effects.

The core loop involves roaming the countryside and getting into scraps with aggressive robo-dinos, some many times your size. This breaks down into a war of attrition – targeting the inevitable glowing weak spots with the appropriately enhanced weapon to either trigger a damaging explosion or shear off a component. You also get into scraps with rebel humans but they’re much less interesting to battle in part because of the baffling lack of a block button.

Some new toys such as a grappling hook and glider feel underused and apply only at certain points that suit the narrative rather than as problem-solving tools for the player.

Forbidden West has so much going for it but the layers added on top often make it sag when it should soar. Your time with it will be filled with retina-scorching vistas and breath-taking brawls against giant robot vultures, crabs, elephants, bulls and serpents.

But your memories will also be clogged by long-winded plot waffle and a sense that you’ve just been hit by the gaming equivalent of everything and the kitchen sink.