Halo Infinite review: A Masterful return

What a way to silence the doubters. Few outside Microsoft and Halo custodian 343 Industries believed Infinite would amount to much more than a polished reheat of the glory days. Not after the botched reveal of “near-final” code more than 16 months ago.

But 343 has delivered a far more accomplished and interesting campaign mode in this sequel than anyone could have expected. Six years after Halo 5, a slew of alterations and additions to gameplay position Infinite as the finest episode in the franchise so far – and that includes the revered 2001 original. Primarily, it’s the introduction of a grapple hook – hardly a novel idea in gaming, granted – that somehow changes everything.

We should have known from the early release of the free multiplayer component of Infinite that 343 was firing on all cylinders. That fragfest shows the developer’s mastery of crisp shooting, compelling level design and frenetic pacing. It feels distinctive, enjoyable and at least as engaging as rival shooters Call of Duty and Battlefield. Sure, the Battle Pass progression stuff is a mess but, mercifully, microtransactions are not a factor in the campaign mode.

There’s no denying, nonetheless, that Infinite’s campaign is a love letter to the Halo universe, as 343’s Paul Crocker told me in an interview in August 2020.

“Everyone remembers when they first played Combat Evolved when they first crashed onto the mysterious Halo ring from the Bumblebee escape pod, and how they felt as they looked around that world,” he explained. “And that to us is the feeling, the emotion that we wanted players to experience again.”

True to his word, Infinite recreates this atmosphere at scale, dropping the Master Chief into a sprawling land of forest, hills and strange hexagonal slabs. Everywhere brims with the familiar Halo enemies, plus a few new beasts. You’re never more than a few hundred metres from a combat encounter.

Notionally, this new Halo ring functions as an open world, permitting you follow objectives and side-quests as you please. But Infinite’s story – a garbled tangle of a thing that requires close knowledge of previous games – frequently yanks back control and corrals you into a smaller island of missions, particularly towards the conclusion.

Still, playing the campaign is a thing of wonder, with its stirring soundtrack, booming weapon sounds and detailed visuals. Master Chief pings effortlessly from encounter to encounter, employing a vast armoury of weapons coupled to his supreme agility now enhanced by the grapple. With it, he climbs mountains. He hijacks vehicles. He zooms to enemies for a devastating punch in the face. He picks up a throwable explosive before hurling it into a crowd. Everything is better with the grapple. It feels amazing when you string all of those moves together too.

Other special abilities – shield, motion detector, thruster, etc – gradually unlock but none comes close to the gleeful possibilities of flinging a hook from the Chief’s wrist.

Halo always had strong foundations and Infinite builds new experiences atop them with a campaign that rarely fails to satisfy. Sure, some repetition creeps in towards the end and the plot never catches fires. Campaign co-op is disappointingly missing in action, to be added at a later date.

But Master Chief’s latest adventure puts a bullet in the notion that Halo’s best days are behind it. In fact, Infinite has a long future ahead of it.