Gross review: An army of one with a surprising amount of firepower

What if tower defence games and first-person shooters had a baby? So asks the fabulous trailer for Gross, the debut effort from Wicklow-based solo developer Chris Stauffer.

We already know the answer because titles such as the more elaborate Sanctum series got there first a decade ago. But Stauffer applies his own twist to the mash-up with an art style somewhat reminiscent of tower defence classic Plants vs Zombies.

The zombie-slaying trailer whets the appetite for a frenetic maelstrom of action and strategy that seems wildly ambitious for a one-man show. And so it proves that Gross can’t quite live up to its billing but you got to keep reminding yourself that it’s all largely the product of a single pair of hands.

Stauffer invests the framing of his game with a ton of love, from the elaborate back-story of the zombie apocalypse to the lively soundtrack and meticulous detail (who doesn’t want to save a dog from becoming the undead’s lunch?). Things get a little more conventional when the story mode drops you into the missions with two stages: build and then defend.

Before the horde arrives, you carefully construct a mazy path of blockades to funnel the zombies into the kill zone. Early on, though, you’ve barely enough money to block the obvious routes with little cash left over to add a turret or two. Then the undead arrive in numbers and it’s up to your FPS skills while you move freely around the maze to gun down the horde before they overrun your base.

Zombies drop cash that you need to hoover up to pay for improved defences in the next wave. Thus a familiar gameplay loop kicks off, throwing greater numbers of enemies at you while you construct more powerful turrets, add flamethrowers and increase the warren of blockades to slow the horde.

Gross betrays its indie origins in the action phase where the gunplay becomes paramount. While the construction phase lacks a little polish, it’s when the growling undead are unleashed that things get a little overwhelming. Don’t bother shooting from the hip because, without a crosshair, aiming is a guessing game. But peer down the sights and you risk getting swarmed from zombies outside your peripheral vision.

Save your cursing, however, for the later levels when the cash-stealing drones appear. Now you have an extra enemy to contend with, one that will sap your ability to upgrade your defences if you don’t deal with the threat rapidly.

It’s unfair to be too harsh on Gross – save for that lousy name, maybe. Balancing a shooter is a nightmare at the best of times and there's perhaps too much FPS and not enough tower defence. But given the size of his team, Stauffer pulls off a minor miracle ensuring Gross is never less than fun.