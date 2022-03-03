Gran Turismo 7 review: Horsepower heaven

A quarter of century ago, Gran Turismo set a new benchmark for visual fidelity on the PlayStation. Even then a casual observer – standing several feet away and not looking closely, admittedly – could mistake the replays for live footage of an actual race.

Now, 25 years on, the latest edition of Kazunori Yamauchi’s feted series doubles down on the mission he set himself back in 1997 – “to convey the allure and culture of cars”.

Yamauchi structures GT7 in a similar fashion to that of the very first instalment of his long-running game. He hands you the motoring equivalent of a golf buggy and forces you to learn the basics of racing – acceleration, braking, cornering and overtaking – while drip-feeding ever-faster machines into your garage.

Along the way, you learn how to soup up the innards of any given motor until, for instance, that golf buggy becomes a fire-spitting, road-scorching rocket.

All of the usual annoying GT tropes return here: the patience-testing licence trials, the reliably awful jazz and soft-rock soundtrack, the dogged refusal to model car damage (blame the licensing terms set by car manufacturers). GT7 is not about fun, per se. If you want crazy stunts, daft mini-games or fantasy vehicles, try Forza Horizon, try Rocket League. But if you crave a realistic, challenging and authentic driving experience, Yamauchi’s yer man.

Gran Turismo has oscillated over the years between overstuffed and underserved (2013’s GT6 and 2017’s GT Sport, respectively). In GT7, Yamauchi offers a satisfying 400 cars and 90 track layouts in the highest fidelity ever seen on PlayStation and presented like a declaration of undying love to the automobile. On the track during racing, the 4K visuals may not be best in class across all platforms. Even so, Californian sunlight bounces beguilingly off the bonnets as you tear around the Laguna Seca Raceway or a misty wall shrouds the asphalt as you nervously negotiate Brands Hatch in the rain. But in the static moments in the garage or during replays with ray tracing enabled, the attention to detail really hits you between the eyes.

Audio plays a huge role, the squealing of your tyres conveying just how little rubber lies between your 250kmh chariot and a meeting with a concrete barrier. Every engine sounds subtly different, from a growling V8 Mustang to a whispering electric Tesla.

Given that Yamauchi is himself a professional racing driver, the handling model displays all the nuance we’ve come to expect and more. Surface, speed, tyres, weight and aggression all feed into the car’s response as you throw it around the tracks. Front-wheel drives feel different to rear-wheel machines. Best of all, the DualSense controller of the PS5 better communicates all of this information via its vibration and trigger sensitivity.

Gran Turismo always takes itself too seriously but GT7 injects a smidgin of personality via its campaign mode, in which café owner Luca charges you with winning a tranche of cars via specific races. Luca radiates enthusiasm and likes to tell you snippets about the history of the machines and their makers. But other characters – such as the rival racers based on real-world esports contenders – come out with cringeworthy dialogue that lacks passion or imagination.

GT7 feels like a natural extension of everything Yamauchi has been doing since 1997. Yes, it’s too po-faced for its own good (though less so than before). Yes, it’s stupid that without damage modelling you can still use other cars as rails to cheat your way round corners (in multiplayer, however, that affects your rating). And no, that jazzy menu music never stops being irritating.

Your mileage will vary enormously on PS4 and many players used to the forgiving rambunctiousness of racers such as DiRT will find this a bit dry.

But, on PS5 at least, the technology improvements kick GT7 into a higher gear. Loading times are almost non-existent, the controller feedback tells you far more about the connection between road and car, and the fidelity of the graphics can be breathtaking even at warp speeds.

Petrolheads, car nerds and simulation fans will be in horsepower heaven.