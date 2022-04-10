Ghostwire Tokyo review: Phantom menace

AKITO is having a very bad day. First, he’s just been killed in a motorcycle accident on a Tokyo street. Then he’s possessed by a strange spirit. Next he’s been brought back from the dead to find his face smouldering as if his eyebrows are on fire. Finally, he realises the city’s population has been wiped out by an evil fiend. Unfortunately for Akito, this is just the beginning of his weird evening.

Headless schoolgirls, faceless salarymen with umbrellas and a ghost with a giant pair of scissors – Ghostwire Tokyo bombards you with surreal imagery in its opening hours but at no point could you really feel terrified.

This is odd because it comes from the Tango Gameworks studio set up by horror maestro Shinji Mikami, he of Resident Evil fame. But Ghostwire – on which Mikami served only as executive producer not director – veers away from outright scares despite its creepy premise.

The bustling metropolis is devoid of life save for the ghosts of the departed (plus a scattering of stray dogs and cats) and Akito’s new spirit pal is a supernatural detective named KK on the trail of the villain. This sets up a freakish hunt across the neon-lit city in which the mismatched pair bicker and banter while assisting each other with either brains or brawn.

None of it quite makes sense but no matter because Tango’s world building skills do a lot of the heavy lifting in conveying the emotional heft of a city stripped of its citizens. Piles of empty clothing lie on every street, apparitions bemoan their misfortune to no one in particular and the plaintive sounds of abandoned animals echo around the concrete canyons.

Tango dives deep into Japanese culture with its meticulous cataloguing of items found and phantoms encountered, explaining the mythology of spirits, the origins of rituals, and even the types of oriental food that act as buffs. It’s fascinating in a nerdish kind of way.

But if this elaborate scene-setting doesn’t pique the interest, Ghostwire might pass through you without establishing a grip. KK imbues Akito with a range of supernatural powers to battle the ghouls. Mixing kung-fu with magic, he flings fireballs and gusts of air to weaken the wraiths before pulling their souls out.

Yet the combat never registers as fully cohesive, in part because of the flaccid aiming and the tendency for most enemies just to rush at you. Tango also leans into open-world game clichés, such as giant gateways that function like Ubisoft towers, clearing the map fog to reveal clusters of icons such as side quests.

Nonetheless, Ghostwire exerts a mysterious pull. Its Japanese voice acting and authentic setting lend it a real sense of place that emphasises the wickedness of annihilating a city’s people. The nooks and crannies of back streets hold a multitude of stories incidental to the main quest. And while the experience couldn’t be described as scary, plenty of moments feel genuinely unsettling for their sheer weirdness.

Video of the Day

So kudos to Tango for creating something genuinely new, something unearthly. Don’t try to understand it, just surrender yourself to its bizarre depiction of Toyko’s afterlife.