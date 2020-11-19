Gears Tactics review: Strategic move

Tactics in hardcore shooter Gears, you say? Surely there’s little more strategy to this archetypal run-n-gun than hammering the trigger and reload button?

But no, here’s the tactical spin-off, part of the expansion of the Gears universe announced in 2018 (alongside the highly regarded Gears 5 and the less revered Gears Pop!).

Truth be told, the connection to the Gears universe – all crumbling architecture, grotesque, growling ogres and muscle-bound supersoldiers – feels less taut than its affinity for Xcom, one of the masters of the turn-based strategy genre.

Yet Tactics is recognisably Gears, from the cover-scattered battlefields to the gruff dialogue and the crashing guitar chords that punctuate encounters with the Locust alien hordes. The storyline offers little to get excited about. It functions more as an excuse to plunge the player into a series of desperation-stakes fragfests built around just a few familiar core types such as all-out assault, king of the hill and turn-limited rescue missions.

But in all of these Gears Tactics surfaces its admiration for the mechanics of Xcom. You’ll find well-worn concepts including action points (a pool enabling movement, attacks and special abilities), overwatch and cover stances. It’s never less than entertaining and done with a few flourishes in its unlockable ability perks and skill trees.

It helps that you’re not locked rigidly to a grid and that you can perform three actions per turn rather the usual three. This freedom adds to the game’s speed and will appeal to the Gears fan more used to frantic firefights with dozens of enemies swarming at you.

Nonetheless, the curious absence of multiplayer and the ultimately repetitive nature of the lengthy campaign saps the satisfaction in the long run.

Following on from the PC release back in April, Tactics arrives on console this month with an additional option of helper bot Jack, last seen in the Gears 5 campaign. Jack provides tactical variety but doesn’t fundamentally improve the experience. At least the console version is tuned nicely on gamepad for a genre that favours mouse and keyboard.

The extra visual sparkle present in the Series X edition cannot be ignored but it’s not one of the launch titles that will have you hurrying to the shops to order the next-gen machine.

