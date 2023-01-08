From Hogwarts to a distant solar system: eight must-play games coming in 2023

Hogwarts Legacy The Harry Potter characters survived the game treatment many times without ever fully capturing the complexity of JK Rowling’s imagination. Hogwarts Legacy takes an off-kilter approach, ignoring Harry and the gang for a more immersive take on becoming a wizard. It digs deep into the lore as a new student learns the ropes at the university of magic. Spells, intrigue, enemies and friends are all on the curriculum. (Out Feb 10 on PC, Xb and PS)

Atomic Heart

Silly me. Atomic Heart optimistically featured on my list of ones to watch for 2019. Four years later, it still looks the business, a demented alternative vision of a 1950s Soviet Union. Expect superpowers, robots, guns and mutants in a gloriously realised retro-futuristic world. (Out Feb 23 on PC, Xb and PS)

Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

This sequel to one of the greatest games of all time has to clear a high bar but few would bet against Eiji Aonuma’s team finding a new level of brilliance. Tears of the Kingdom riffs on the established open world of puzzles, monsters and secrets — but with the compelling twist of flight. (Out May 12 on Switch)

Street Fighter 6

Its predecessor sold six million copies and spawned an esports league but remains relatively niche among gamers. SF6 eyes wider appeal with simplified controls that make kicking seven shades out of opponents less finger-knotting. But once you get serious, a broad roster of characters and fresh locations await. (Out June 2 on PC, Xb and PS)

Diablo IV

Much-rumoured and long-anticipated, the fourth instalment of the revered dungeon-crawler tantalises with the promise of a darker, bleaker underworld to traverse. Married to Diablo’s treasure-collecting hack’n’slash gameplay, it signals an enticingly addictive proposition that won’t be easily put down. (Out June 6 on PC, Xb and PS)

Starfield

A sci-fi role-playing game from the genre masters at Bethesda, Starfield could fulfil only half its heightened expectations and still be a success. Set in a sprawling solar system, it is described by its creators as a “Han Solo simulator” of spaceships, exploration, trade and conflict. (Out first half 2023 on Xb and PC)

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Those petrified by creepy-crawlies might give Silksong a wide berth. Like its fantastic predecessor, it weaves a deliciously macabre tale around an eerie underworld filled with insectoid creatures. Precision platforming, challenging puzzles and demanding combat combine for an otherworldly experience. (Out first half of 2023 on PC, Xb and PS)​

Baldur’s Gate 3

This beloved RPG’s next instalment is being partly made in Dublin by developer Larian. It has also existed in the wild for two years through Early Access, with the full release still eight months away. But if medieval role-players — plus bizarre creatures, deep character customisation and an outlandish story — are your thing, Baldur’s Gate 3 is a remarkable realm in which to lose yourself. (Out Aug 23 on PC/Mac)​