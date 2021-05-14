Forgotten Fields review: A day in the life where everything and nothing happens

You know the type of late-night indie film shown on Channel 4 or BBC 2 where nothing much happens to angsty millennials as they wrestle with the futility of grown-up life? Forgotten Fields is the gaming equivalent with the low-key story of a struggling writer revisiting his childhood home and dredging up fond memories.

This is not to be disparaging of FF’s good intentions but rather to set expectations of what is required of the player.

Sid has one published fantasy novel under his belt but now faces a midnight deadline to produce the outline of his next. Writer’s block weighs heavily and it’s on this day that his mother summons him to the family home for one last dinner before it’s sold.

Cue lots of reminiscing with friends and family, talky exposition and aimless wandering as Sid tries to square the circle of remembering and forgetting. The dialogue is evocative and even amusing at times but it’s the laid-back soundtrack (sold separately too) of composer Michal Michalski that really lingers in the mind.

Forgotten Fields interjects a few puzzles and even quicktime events among the narrative beats but they feel almost disconnected from the story, not least because of the awkward animations where characters can sometimes get stuck on scenery.

Sid’s journey needs no more than a few hours to complete but for a tenner it’s a trip worth taking if you like the sort of art that finds meaning in the mundanity of the minutiae of modern life.