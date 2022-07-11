Fire Emblem Warriors, Three Hopes review: Death by a thousand cuts

Many videogames sell a power fantasy where one hero takes on an army and wins. The genre known as Musou stretches this concept to breaking point by pitching a singular protagonist against hundreds if not thousands of enemies at once.

Nintendo has dipped its toes into Musou a handful of times, melding franchises such as Zelda with the idea of one-versus-a-thousand battles. Three Hopes marks the second Musou outing for the thoughtful, tactical world of Fire Emblem, better known for its strong character work and deep storyline.

It’s a curious crossover, one that feels at odds with the careful relationship building at the heart of Fire Emblem. One minute you’re attentively bantering with a close pal, the next you’re thrust into a sprawling battle – hack, slashing and flailing your way through a deluge of soldier fodder.

Musou is always a one-sided skirmish, with individual enemies meaningless as you carve a swathe through their serried ranks. Your sword meets little resistance, flinging the hordes into the air or slicing them aside like a scythe through wheat. Maintaining the combo is about as challenging as it gets because the swordplay is really about button-mashing. Even the hits barely seem to connect with their targets, such is the abstraction of this one-versus-many melee.

The exception is for fortress commanders of varying strengths who force you to draw on special abilities, weapon skills and the assistance of allies. Mostly, though, managing the array of simultaneous battles is the only area of combat where your brain will be tested.

If you’re a disciple of the Fire Emblem universe, you can be forgiven for feeling short-changed by the character-led segments between battles, where you schmooze, sympathise and even seduce your fellow travellers.

With three factions in play across the overarching narrative, you can expect a lot of entertainment but despite a melting pot of intrigue, betrayal and alliance, it often appears shallow compared to the regular Fire Emblem shenanigans.

This would be more tolerable if the frequent combat wasn’t so repetitive. Musou has always been like this and Three Hopes won’t change the mind of any sceptics. It’s the equivalent to me of mental chewing gum – inevitably it loses its flavour the longer you chew on it.