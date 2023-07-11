Final Fantasy XVI review: The sword has all the best lines

(PS5) **** Age: 18+

Get out the popcorn and settle down with a drink – in fact, a sackful and a six-pack might be best, because you’re going to be watching a lot.

As a story-heavy RPG series, Final Fantasy is no stranger to extensive cut-scenes but XVI loves its plot exposition so much, you might as well get comfortable in a favourite armchair between bouts of fighting and exploration.

Helpfully, a newly dynamic combat system counteracts this narrative passivity, marking a shift from the turn-based battles of old and even FFXV’s real-time clashes. In action, FFXVI has clearly taken notes from another Japanese gaming luminary, Devil May Cry, with its spectacular combos of melee and magic.

Before you pick up your sword in anger, though, you’ll need to watch and listen as XVI unrolls a typically grandiose plot about a kingdom under apocalyptic threat and a hero who just might be able to save it. Alas, it’s difficult to take a hero seriously when he’s named Clive – and the remainder of the storyline resembles a rejected spin-off from Game of Thrones. It’s all double-crossing, fantastical creatures and communities fighting evil (and each other) in a medieval world. Admittedly, its visual fireworks and landscapes frequently look majestic. The voice cast features one genuine Game of Thrones alumnus in Ralph Ineson, the gravel-throated Yorkshireman who played Dagmer Cleftjaw. His performance alone as renegade leader Cid almost makes the prolonged mini-movies that punctuate the fighting worth watching.

The remainder of the cast are a game bunch of actors who for reasons known only to the localisation team all speak in British regional dialects (plus our own Michelle Fox as the Irish healer Tarja). No amount of Geordie, Cockney, Scouse, Scottish or Welsh accents, though, can polish the turgid melodrama into which XVI regularly lapses. And the less said about the unimaginative side-quests, the better.

Whether you resist the temptation to skip the long-winded and overly complex plot machinations is up to you, but there’s a definite sense of relief when control is returned to the player and Clive gets back to thumping things.

He travels in a party of usually two or three with little control over allies, so it remains up to him to inflict most of the damage with a fusion of blade strikes and magical attacks. Progress through the game opens up a palette of spells from fire to lightning, along with a Final Fantasy-style summons of a giant creature that launches preposterously spectacular blitzes on enemies.

The free-roaming combat isn’t quite as slick as that of Devil May Cry but even button-mashing produces wildly entertaining results as you zip around the battle arena eviscerating foes and dodging incoming blows.

Somehow, the two disparate elements – indulgent storytelling and energetic fights – balance each other, rendering XVI as an another enjoyable instalment in a revered series. It’s not quite as cohesive or novel as XV in my book yet contains enough ingredients to sate the appetite of most Final Fantasy fans.