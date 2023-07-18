FIFA is dead – meet EA Sports FC 24, the new king of football games

One of the best-selling names in videogames in the world has been retired but its replacement is both very familiar and reasonably innovative. Here’s a first look at the new EA Sports FC 24 from its launch in Amsterdam last week

EA boss Andrew Wilson: 'Maybe – just maybe – in just a little way we have changed the way football is played.'

Like Banquo’s ghost, something was missing but always present at the official reveal of EA Sports FC 24 in Amsterdam last week.

The spectre of FIFA hovered in the background of the latest edition of the wildly popular football game, with executives at the launch straining not to accidentally say the F-word as if wary of swearing on live TV. The decades-old partnership between FIFA and EA was sundered last year in a row over money – so EA went it alone.

The message EA wanted to convey in front of hundreds of press in the Dutch capital – and a public live stream to millions – was simple: this is the same FIFA game you’ve known and loved but just with a different name. Oh, and loads of new features. OK, so not a simple message then.

EA boss Andrew Wilson ladled on the hype as he ran through the pedigree of his company’s game: 150 million players and nine billion hours of play last year. An ambitious goal of one billion players a year. And then a modest little boast: “Many of the biggest teams in the world in the biggest leagues in the world use our game in their youth programmes to develop great young talent coming up. Maybe – just maybe – in just a little way we have changed the way football is played.”

But EA knows nothing sells like success and rolled out a procession of football stars to remind us that FC 24 (as the execs like to call it) may have lost the FIFA World Cup rights but retains the remaining glamour competitions, from the Premier League to the Champions League.

Up popped Alex Scott, Luis Figo, Didier Drogba and Ronaldinho, only to be topped by a walk-on by one of the hottest players on the planet, Erling Haaland. The Man City star – top scorer in the Premier League with 36 goals this year – sauntered on-stage in his trademark pyjamas (bright green with matching sneakers) to be announced as the FC24 cover star and mutter a few words of platitude.

“It's a dream for every single guy that plays football to be on the cover, so I'm really happy,” he said with a sheepish grin under a giant screen image of the box of the upcoming game, which will be released on September 29.

In fairness to Haaland, he didn’t just bolt off stage once the show was done. He stuck around to play a little bit of FC 24 as EA allowed the assembled media to test-drive the pre-beta new version of the definitely-not-FIFA.

In typical flamboyant Haaland style, he showed himself fairly handy with a controller as he played a friendly match against a random influencer. The hapless opponent was little more than spectator as Haaland slaughtered him 7-2, cheekily scoring all the goals as himself in the game.

As entertaining as it was to endure the EA hype machine for this launch, the more interesting details came in private sessions for the media the next day.

In the same industrial floor space where the public launch was held, EA explained its wider mission by hosting a series of deep-dive presentations and one-on-one interviews with executives.

Again, the message came across loudly: this is a new dawn full of innovation … but still recognisable to the millions of players of that other game we don’t want to mention.

Senior game design director Mat Prior, a veteran of the FIFA years, told me in an interview: “We want to really showcase that from a lot of perspectives we're the same game people know and love. There was definitely this thought that when we lost the [FIFA] licence that we’d lost all teams, or the players, all the rest of it.

“That's not true – we've still got 19,000 players, 700 teams, 30 leagues. So it's an important thing to remember that the authenticity, which is so important for us, is still there.”

That word “authenticity” was liberally bandied about, along with its companion “innovation” as EA sought to define its core pillars for the year ahead with FC.

Like every year, the execs told us how great the new game would be by saying often how bad previous ones were by comparison. Here’s John Shepherd, FC 24 executive producer: “If you look at some of our animations in past games, the neck and shoulders kinda look weird. They’re actually up to 7cm off on actual human anatomy.”

Naturally, the new edition won’t have these problems thanks to EA’s new Sapiens tech that recreates muscles better. Sapiens is 10 times more accurate than what went before, according to Mat Prior.

What’s new

As much as the game felt familiar in the hands (same controls, similar presentation on the pitch, etc, albeit with tweaks), a number of changes stood out.

A new animation system called HyperMotionV enables EA to use video recordings to recreate the individual moves of a wide range of players. Instead of motion-capturing just a handful of footballers in a studio, video recordings of professionals doing their thing in real matches around the world lets EA mimic the movements of 1,200 players – from the megastars such as Haaland to the more obscure pros.

Other animation improvements include seven types of player acceleration (versus just three in FIFA 23), better ball physics and more true-to-life body proportions.

Better representation of the women’s game, with extra leagues added. But the female players still number just 1,900 out of the total of 19,000 in the game.

PlayStyles add specific attributes to key players – improving, for instance, their heading, defending, shooting or dribbling. Fed by real-world numbers gathered by data specialist, there will 34 PlayStyles, with two levels of each representing regular and elite versions. It’s not clear yet how PlayStyles can be applied or how they’ll be earned but expect a card system similar to Ultimate Team.

Speaking of Ultimate Team (no longer will it be called FUT after 14 years), the most intriguing change comes in the form of Evolutions, in which you can upgrade the stats of specific players by completing challenges in-game. Scoring three goals with a striker could add a few points to his Attack power, for example. Even stranger, you can evolve players’ positions too, with EA giving the example of moving Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk from defender to midfield.

Precision passing becomes possible with the addition of a shoulder button move that brings up a reticule indicating the direction the travel of the ball.

Ref-cam brings a nice touch to dramatic moments on the pitch, giving you a first-person view of confrontations with players and the handing out of cards.

A second commentary team in Guy Mowbray and former England player Sue Smith.

Away from the hubbub of the show floor as hundreds of journalists played the pre-beta on giant screens and in small cubicles, EA executives were keen to talk up FC24 as striking out in a new direction, not least with its stated goal of eventually reaching one billion players.

‘This is a new era’

In a small booth behind closed doors, Mat Prior and colleague Liliia Mandrino, who is user experience design director, outlined EA’s plans to innovate and grow.

“it's a huge year, it's a marquee year for the new era,” said Prior. “There is a lot of people that love football that don't currently play our game. So we want to tap into that market as well. And that's maybe with different experiences. What we're looking at is FC as more of a platform than a game.”

He’s referring here to a slew of co-branded games such as FC Tactical, FC Mobile and FC Online. Little is known about them yet but presumably they will be free-to-play spin-offs. FC Tactical was described briefly in the presentation as a turn-based strategy title, for instance.

Prior waves away a question about why EA can’t just make the wildly popular – and hugely profitable – Ultimate Team mode a free-to-play standalone game so as to reach a bigger audience. He insists that would be for higher-ups to decide but concedes it might be possible.

“Wow, that's a bigger question that is beyond our realm,” he said. “You'd have to speak to others on that one. But that is something that's a consideration.”

Mandrino pointed out that the growing representation of women in the game taps a whole new market.

“I think there is a big avenue and opportunity for women in football,” she said. “This is something that we'll continue expanding. This is our commitment because this is a new era and we are forward-thinking.”

In terms of authenticity. Prior points to the increasingly lifelike presentation that shows dressing rooms, pundits on the sidelines and crowd interactions. But he’s most proud of the augmented-reality elements that project stats onto the pitch at quiet moments, bringing displays that broadcasters such as Sky would kill for. The first-person ref-cam is already in there but player-perspective cam could be next.

“The ref cam is one of those innovate-versus-emulate features we’ve looked at,” said Prior. “We met with TV broadcasters, and it was interesting to hear that they use our game as a reference to influence their broadcasts as we've use their broadcast to influence us.

“One of the things they're very jealous of is that we're a virtual space that we can put a camera anywhere. So our first foray into that is the ref-cam. The obvious extension of that potentially in the future is something that we can do – that broadcasters would bite your hand off for – is a player-perspective replay.

“Imagine Harry Kane dribbling through and scoring from 20 yards. Could you see that from his perspective? It's definitely something we have played around with and we'll look to in the future.”