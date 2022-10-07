FIFA 23 review: The great and the grubby play out a draw at the end of an era

YOU might be blissfully unaware but EA just killed FIFA, its golden goose, with little fanfare. Unable to come to a deal with football’s puppetmasters over the rights to the name, EA has let lapse its rights to the FIFA name.

FIFA 23 stands as the final entry in a blockbuster series that began three decades ago. It has come to represent all that is great about football while simultaneously becoming grubbier with every passing year its FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) mode has prospered via pay-to-win card pack mechanics.

EA will not permit this cash cow to die, of course, and this game – or something very, very similar – will return next year under the new branding of EA Sports FC. FIFA the organisation, meanwhile, insists rather laughably that it will fill the gap with a game of its own making. Good luck with that. No doubt a lightly reskinned Pro Evo Soccer – itself undergoing a crisis of confidence recently – is the most likely outcome.

But back to FIFA 23. Like pretty much all instalments of this annual franchise, the changes range from the inconsequential to the debatable to the subtle-but-welcome.

Looking at the front of the box, you’ll notice Chelsea striker Sam Kerr muscling her way in alongside Kylian Mbappé, signalling that EA is finally acknowledging female players. You get to play only as the stars of the English and French top leagues for women – with the promise of a World Cup mode soon – but at least it’s a start. Just don’t go expecting the women to feature in Ultimate Team, because of the shallow roster of female players.

Elsewhere, it’s a game of two halves, divided between the behemoth of FUT and every other mode. The former has lost little of its money-hunger, encouraging players to spend real cash to build a formidable squad to take online against human opposition.

But one new concession is the debut of a series of offline challenges call Moments. Simple, short situations – for instance, string together passes, cross the ball, score a goal – act as tutorials for newcomers and a way to award a few packs of cards for success. These bite-sized chunks of football won’t detain veterans long but they speed up the early hours – though cynics might say it’s just to get you hooked on the dopamine reward of pack opening.

Elsewhere, FUT twiddles the knobs a bit by reducing the impact of player chemistry – a process that demanded you stack your team with the same nationality or club – while streamlining the interface somewhat. It remains horribly addictive and hardly diminishes the overall sense you’ve been swallowed by a giant slot machine.

If you can resist FUT, the rest of FIFA 23 provides a more palatable pitch. While the street football mode called Volta feels equally dispensable as in previous years, the same cannot be said for the pure joy of regular matches. EA continues to refine its animations and ball physics such that this year’s football flows a little faster and more smoothly than the ponderous FIFA 22.

Perhaps upcoming patches will alter the pendulum again. But for now it’s a thrill to tap into the new speedy pace of certain stars while being amused by the realistically unpredictable nature of player collisions or ball behaviour. A touch of the arcade creeps in via the addition of a power shot, which trades a long animation wind-up for an explosive burst of pace on the ball. It doesn’t guarantee a goal but if you carve yourself the space and control the moment well, the results can be spectacular.

So farewell then, FIFA 23. You’re going out on a high where you get more right than wrong. You’re not reinventing the game of football – much as EA Sports FC is unlikely to either. Perhaps next year will be the one where EA does the decent thing and spins off the microtransactions of FUT into its own free game. Then the unvarnished pleasure of its footballing carnival can truly be enjoyed on its own terms.

Video of the Day