FIFA 22 review: The great rivalry finally has a winner

The great rivalries in football aren’t limited to El Clasico, Liverpool and Man City or Pat’s vs Rovers. But that pantheon lost one big face-off this year with the effective death of Pro Evo Soccer vs FIFA, the long-running battle of videogames.

Konami waved the white flag by retiring the PES name in 2021, only to compound the blunder by replacing it with last month’s dreadful free-to-play eFootball 2022.

In truth, EA’s FIFA had long ago won the battle for hearts and minds with its annual mega-budget editions funded by the grubby but very popular Ultimate Team mode, which earns hundreds of millions via its lootboxes.

FIFA 22 hardly puts a foot wrong outside of the continued existence of pay-to-win in Ultimate Team but plenty of veteran fans of the series will be dismayed by the shift to a slower gameplay speed. This is, unfortunately, an annual affair, where the pendulum swings from measured to fast and back again, annoying some and pleasing others. And that’s even before the inevitable mid-season patches that will nerf some players, close off exploits and generally tweak what everyone’s become used to.

The most obvious improvements in this year’s subtle update to FIFA 21 flow from the thousands of reworked animations that more closely mimic real life, while giving more personality to big-name players that matches their true selves. But bear in mind that this spit and polish applies only to next-gen versions, so forget about it on PS4 and Xbox One.

Also apparent is the more convincing way teams move as an entity, providing more cohesive back lines and better protection from midfield. When coupled with the smarter performances by goalkeepers and the generally unhurried pacing, it means you’re not going to be pinging in goals from all angles, as happened in FIFA 21. Or at least that’s how it probably will be until the next patch.

There’s still room, however, for explosive speed from the likes of Kylian Mbappé or Adama Traoré, who can change games with their pace alone.

The remaining list of refinements worth mentioning is a short one, but then again FIFA was already pretty all-encompassing and full-featured. Unlike PES, FIFA 22 mostly doesn’t mess up what it had already perfected.

The Volta street football story mode still doesn’t feel as gripping as the much-miss Journey story from a few years back. And the less said about Ultimate Team’s focus on microtransactions the better. EA insists nine out of 10 players never spend a penny of real money in FUT. But that doesn’t nullify the pain when you come up against a player with a mighty squad you can be pretty sure was assembled with cold, hard cash.

It’s hard to know where FIFA goes from here on the plateau of excellence it has attained. Strangely, EA has already hinted it could drop the FIFA branding by letting its licensing deal lapse. Meanwhile, storm clouds from government inquiries into lootboxes continue to gather. But you can be certain EA won’t let FIFA descend into the same shambles in which its once-great rival finds itself. There’s too much money at stake for that.