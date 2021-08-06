F1 2021 review: Driving and thriving

The last time we saw EA’s name on an F1 game was sometime back in the early 2000s when it last had the official licence. But shiver not if you remember those fairly dodgy instalments that led to some fallow years for the sport in videogame-land.

Veteran racing studio Codemasters acquired the rights to F1 for the 2009 edition and has been steadily producing ever-more polished versions of the high-octane high-jinks since. But EA bought up Codemasters earlier in 2021 and so the megapublisher’s name is back on the cover. Mercifully, at least for this year, the high standard has been maintained in F1 2021, which builds subtly on all Codemasters’ accomplishments to date.

It’s not unkind to say, nonetheless, that this is fundamentally the same core game we played last year. That is the curse of the annually updated sports title – barely enough time for new rosters, shrewd tweaks and a sprinkling of fresh features.

The headline addition is more of a returning facet, a story mode that appeared in F1 2019 before disappearing again last year. Called Braking Point, this year’s story follows a young upstart driver graduating from Formula 2 and trying to make it in the face of opposition from both a bolshie rival and a suspicious team-mate.

It’s a diverting few hours, composed largely of a series of mid-race challenges – such as gaining several places, or recovering position after a puncture – but doesn’t engage in the same way that, for instance, FIFA’s The Journey did.

Team ownership returns too, offering the chance to get your hands dirty with management. Career mode now permits two players to share a season, either as rivals or team-mates, or if played solo to jump in at any point in the calendar, with standings drawn from the real world.

All of this, though, is just icing on the cake to Codemasters’ sublime car handling model and the feel of shepherding a wild animal around those twisty tracks. The broad span of driver aids ensures it can be as simple as an arcade racer or as sweatily demanding as the real thing.

F1 2021 introduces no revelatory new dimension but steers an assured route somewhere between competent upgrade and compelling evolution.