Exoprimal review: The bite is missing

(Xb/PS/PC) *** Age: 16+

Not everything is what it seems. You might feel more confused having watched the launch trailer for Exoprimal than before you started. Even Capcom’s description of a “team-based action pitting humanity in exo-suits against dinosaurs” fails to capture the miscellany of ideas at work here.

Yes, there are dinosaurs. And you have to kill a lot of them. But they’re not really the enemy. Your main goal appears to hinge on defeating a rival squad of humans as they face off against their own separate torrent of dinos.

Yet even they don’t count as your true foe, which might be (or might not) be a seemingly rogue AI named Leviathan. It’s conducting nefarious experiments that involve spawning hordes of dinosaurs in city maps and gathering data about how squads of soldiers eliminate them in combat.

OK, so the plot borders on risible and is unhelpful in understanding your tasks. First you must grasp that the dinos pose little enough threat, even by the dozens. Next, you’ll realise that completing your slaughter quicker than the other team counts for much more. Your squad can’t dally and needs to work efficiently together to minimise the time taken to kill every last beast. For the first couple of rounds, you catch only ghostly glimpses of the opponent squad but in the closing stages you get shoved into proximity with their instance, ramping up the player-vs-environment battles into full-scale five-on-five player-vs-player-environment chaos.

As befits every good team shooter, Exoprimal offers a broad range of exo-suits that fall into the usual classes such as tank, healer, sniper, etc. The suits bestow an Overwatch vibe to proceedings without ever coming off as finely tooled as Blizzard’s hero FPS, particularly in the feel of the combat.

In between rounds of slaying prehistoric monsters sits a meta-layer of storytelling about the AI’s machinations that barely makes sense and fails to hold the attention for long. You’ll be glad to get back to blasting beasties.

Later missions introduce slightly more interesting dinosaurs, evolving from the dull packs of velociraptors at the beginning into the likes of T-rex and Stegosaurus. Few of them exhibit much personality, nonetheless, and exist only to be mown down as cannon fodder.

Capcom is slowly adding new modes to Exoprimal that may prolong its longevity or even give it a strong identity. For now, it’s a peculiar team shooter that fails to make enough of its dinosaur premise or offer the solo player anything to do inside its promising concept.