A teenager who won €45,000 playing 'Fortnite' plans to give most of the prize money to his parents for allowing him to pursue his dream of becoming a professional gamer.

A teenager who won €45,000 playing 'Fortnite' plans to give most of the prize money to his parents for allowing him to pursue his dream of becoming a professional gamer.

'I'll give most of my €45,000 prize money to parents', says 'Fortnite' gamer Josh

Millions of people around the world watched Dublin student Josh Juliano (17), aka 'lolb0om', compete for a prize of €2.7m at the 'Fortnite' World Cup in New York last month.

The Leaving Cert student came 58th after battling through 10 weeks of open qualifiers that attracted more than 40 million competitors.

'Fortnite' is a hugely popular survival game where 100 players fight against each other to be the last one standing.

Josh explained he spent up to eight hours per day training for a place in the World Cup, but admitted it took some time for his parents to respect his goals.

"I started playing 'Fortnite' when I was in transition year, but only started pursuing it competitively over the past year," he said.

"It was obviously hard for my parents to understand at first because they saw 'Fortnite' as just another videogame.

"But their views started to change once they saw the huge amount of money on the line and how seriously I was taking this competition."

When Josh landed himself a place in the 'Fortnite' World Cup, he was guaranteed €45,000 just for taking part. The passionate gamer said he didn't do as well as he had hoped.

"I was just unlucky and there were things that happened while I was playing that I didn't expect. But even taking part alone was amazing and I had a great time, nonetheless.

"I'm going to give most of my prize money to my parents, and they can do whatever they want with it.

"I'll just use some of it to update and improve my gaming system and stream," he said.

Josh, who will be starting sixth year in September, said he wouldn't have as much time to play 'Fortnite' as he prepared for his exams.

"Obviously, playing for six to eight hours a day isn't going to be an option because I'll be focusing more on the Leaving Cert.

"Although I would love to become a full-time pro gamer, I also want to do well in my exams."

Irish Independent