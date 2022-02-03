Dying Light 2 review: Thrilling race across the rooftops gets off to a slow start

POLISH developer Techland has spent more than a decade knee-deep in zombie guts, releasing Dead Island in 2011 and then the original Dying Light in 2015.

Dying Light 2 builds on what Techland knows best but it never fully escapes its origins either, its shallow storytelling rarely more than a backdrop to the open-world sandbox of parkour and undead-slaying. As in the first of this series, you arrive in a post-apocalyptic city under siege from the recently deceased and embark on a blood-soaked quest to survive.

The writers throw the kitchen sink at the narrative, stirring in your missing sister, rival factions and a host of characters. But few moments stick with you, despite the presence of acting luminaries such as Rosario Dawson (in a desperately underused role too).

Instead, DL2 holds the attention with a piquant blend of agile running and crunchy melee combat, encouraging you to rapidly traverse the crumbling streets of Villedor at great heights. Here, Techland does its finest work, creating an urban playground for the speed runner with street lights, vehicles, platforms and walkways.

At ground level in the day time, the zombie threat is subdued and easily dispatched with some wild swings of an axe or mallet. Villedor has no guns but the game compensates with many ways to mod your melee weapons via flame, electricity and poison. Unlike DL1, the combat feels weighty, connected and brutal.

At night time, the zoms become more aggressive and lightning-quick, setting up heart-in-mouth chases across rooftops as you leap and clamber in a panicked bid for safety.

The overarching storyline never really deviates from one long series of fetch quests, sending you into endless darkened buildings teeming with sleeping undead to locate some macguffin or other. Like any open-world game, the map thrums with side quests but even they generally boil down to kill all the monsters to get the loot or, surprisingly, fetch something.

Dying Light 2 improves on the original in myriad ways. The underlying game bristles with systems such as crafting and skill trees. On a technical level, it performs much better the shambolic launch state of either Dead Island or DL1 – while being far from bug-free.

Perhaps the greatest obstacle to falling in love with DL2 is the achingly slow-drip-feed of new abilities and toys. You’ll spend a dozen hours or more before unlocking juicier upgrades such as wall-running and the paraglider. Whether you’ll have the patience to persevere with the core gameplay loop until then is debatable.