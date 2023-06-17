Diablo IV review: Repeat to fade

(PS/Xb/PC) **** Age: 15+

What an incredible juxtaposition of complexity with simplicity. Blizzard’s Diablo IV is built on prodigious levels of intricacy, layer upon layer of systems, objectives, resources and versatility.

Yet at its naked core lies an immutable core of click-click-click-click-click to attack, chug heath potions and attack again. Repeat, ad nauseam, on thousands of monsters until they’re dead.

This most elaborate of dungeon-crawlers has been aeons in the making – Diablo 3 was released in 2012 to a slightly muted response. Diablo IV it weaves a darker tale of malevolence reawakened in a Celtic medieval land called Sanctuary. In contrast to the lighter tone of its predecessor – a choice that wasn’t particularly well received by the fanbase – this sequel revels in its grimdark finery.

Amid a vast sprawl of thinly spread settlements, the player charts a zig-zag path in search of the powerful demon Lilith as she slowly poisons the world with a bestiary of monsters.

The Diablo series has come to define this moreish gameplay loop in which in you slay endless enemies, collect loot including more potent gear and by levelling up become empowered to tackle even stronger foes. Atop this foundation, Diablo IV constructs an elaborate meta-game involving serpentine skill trees that enable wildly variable character builds – plus a host of options involving crafting, gem socketing and sundry upgrades.

But as much as the game hands players the flexibility for creativity with character options, that generosity of approach regresses when it comes to the combat. See monster, click on monster (click again and again and again), kill monster. Skill has nothing to do it with it. All you really need to do is make sure you’re facing the right way. You could probably do it in your sleep except for the tougher boss battles, where judicious use of your specials is crucial to survival. It’s as if little has changed strategically in the 26 years since the first Diablo.

This mesmeric state of flow clearly has an appeal, in a junkfood kinda way. But you could wade mindlessly through a few hours of Diablo IV – and complete half a dozen quests – with little memory of where you’ve been or what you’ve done. Co-op multiplayer offers a little more strategic possibility and, in fairness, the developer envisages players will group up more often than not, particularly for the boss fights.

You must also doff your hat to Blizzard’s cinematics team, whose lavish opening cut-scene brims with epic sweep and photo-realism. In-game, the storytelling is less impressive and struggles to justify the perpetual quest instructions that rarely deviate from “go there, kill this”.

Every dollar of Diablo IV’s mega-budget is up there on screen, bringing a depth and breadth to its meta-game and showcasing the talent of its artists. Yet for me the spine of the game feels a little brittle, resting as it does on a thin strand of combat that may not remain appealing dozens of hours into its story.