Death’s Door review: Something to crow about

A crow might seem like the most unlikely hero of all but Death’s Door makes a lionheart of one plucky little bird.

As if in a bizarre crossover between Zelda: Link to the Past and Dark Souls, the crow explores a sombre world full of odd creatures in search of missing companions. But the crow is no flappy pushover. Though frequently outnumbered and lacking in outright strength, his agility and deft weapon skills give him a fighting chance against the assembled menagerie.

Like any good Zelda, the journey involves a steady supply of simple puzzles – switches to pull, torches to light, and obstacles to overcome. Like any good Dark Souls, the world folds upon itself, with shortcuts opening up to mitigate the pain of an untimely demise.

The restrained colour palette and melancholic soundtrack echo the thematic darkness of the narrative. Yet there’s humour and joy too, from the peculiarly fantastic bosses such as stomping house, to the lithe dodge-roll of the little crow that gets him out of so much danger.

Death’s Door interjects layers of strategy too, with a small selection of varying weapons and Zelda-like tools such as the bow and arrow or grappling hook. Like any good Metroidvania, these unlock new areas and different tactics, encouraging back-tracking to gather resources for improved abilities.

But if there’s one thing that defines Death’s Door, it’s that sweet control system, encouraging you to juggle dodging, weapons and tools amid an onslaught of swarming enemies. The system fails occasionally when the crow is mistakenly pointed the wrong way or his hit-pause leaves you open to attack.

Yet that’s just a small nitpick in such a perfectly formed game, which is another feather in the cap of the people who brought us the boss-run classic Titan Souls in 2016.