Deathloop review: Live, die, repeat until you get it right

You wait ages for a timeloop … and then a flurry comes along at once. What are the odds given the lengthy development times of modern videogames?

Deathloop shares much DNA with other recent releases riffing on the Groundhog Day theme. Just as in the likes of Returnal and Twelve Minutes – 2021’s other outstanding loopers – you experience the world multiple times, gaining a little more knowledge each time before a catastrophic event resets the day.

In this case, Deathloop developers Arkane – who previously gave us the thrilling Dishonored and Prey – describe their creation as a murder puzzle in which an assassin named Colt Vahn gets caught in a timeloop. Part of the brilliance, as so often in Arkane titles, stems from the vivid setting – a sprawling island full of interconnected streets, bunkers, warehouses and coastal vistas that curl back on themselves.

This gangsters’ paradise resembles nothing so much as a Bond villain’s lair or something out of Kubrick’s Clockwork Orange. It’s home to a rambunctious cult known as the Eternalists and lavishly decorated in a 1960s aesthetic. But instead of housing one master criminal, it’s run by eight – and it’s your job to slay all the bosses in one day to break the loop. Don’t ask why: the lore runs deep and reveals itself only in a slow dripfeed of found notes and tapes.

Read More

Cannily, Colt’s enemies aren’t limited to just the aggressive but rather dim cultists and the looming possibility of your death triggering a new loop. He is also taunted mercilessly over the radio by Julianna, one of the bosses who knows his plans, can warn the others and even jump into his loop to fight him directly.

Each version of the day starts with Colt waking on the beach, then deciding which part of the island to reconnoitre and which weapons and supernatural abilities to pack in his loadout. Slowly by experimentation and repetition, he builds up a picture of which boss is where and when, until eventually he decides he’s in a position to tackle all eight in a single run.

Deathloop squeezes a broad spectrum of styles into its gameplay, from special abilities such as teleporting or invisibility to an exotic arsenal of weaponry. Perhaps it too closely resembles Dishonored’s repertoire. But like all Arkane games, the freedom to approach each scenario in myriad ways (stealth, abilities, trigger-happy) is nonetheless intoxicating.

Video of the Day

Read More

If and when you pull off the eight-in-one day feat of assassination, Deathloop then invites you to become Colt’s nemesis Julianna and invade other players’ games with murderous intent. The hunted becomes the hunter.

With whip-smart performances from the charismatic two leads, an endlessly surprising playground to explore and crisp gunplay, Deathloop demands more than a second look. You’ll want to play it again and again.