Cult of the Lamb review: Twisted systems

This must have been what it was like during the Crusades, those Vatican-sanctioned wars on heretics, atheists and Islamists in medieval times.

Of course, Catholicism was far more than a religious cult back then but the same principles apply in this flippantly macabre game, an unconventional hybrid of a rogue-like hack-n-slash welded to a quirky management sim. Revived after death by a mysterious dethroned deity, a timid lamb agrees in a Faustian pact to establish a cult, build a following and embark on a mission of revenge that will defeat the god’s enemies.

Much like the real Crusades, you spend as much time taking care of your followers as you do roaming through the badlands to slay the infidels who oppose you. On paper, the dark religious undertones – the bloodletting, the indoctrination of followers, the persecution of heretics – sound a grim note. But Cult of the Lamb gets away with it by lampooning religion via a firm tongue in cheek and using animals instead of people for the characters.

Every cult needs its worshippers, so the lamb’s first task is to rescue hapless dupes from the clutches of the enemy before brainwashing them into swallowing your spiel. But they need food, shelter and inspiration – leading you to the management half of the gameplay in which you collect resources then build structures such as farms, churches and shrines.

You get the picture by now – engage in some frantic dungeon-crawling to gather goodies, followers and new abilities, then return to base to level up your cult with more buildings and shamanistic powers. It’s a virtuous circle – or rather a circle of immorality because being a cult boss demands you take some abominable actions. How about murder and cannibalism? Persecution of apostates? Desecration of enemies? Cult of the Lamb turns you into that kind of twisted leader.

That sly humour beneath it all just about excuses this darkness. Less forgivable is the mismatch in execution of the two genres. While the management side opens up yawning complexity that stays on the right side of enjoyment, the hack-n-slash can’t escape a sense of eventual tedium due to its simplicity. Corralled into cramped arenas with occasional visibility issues due to the 2.5D perspective, combat rarely rises above a bit of a chore, a necessary evil before you get back to the good stuff of plotting and sermonising to manipulate minds.

Still, with a beguiling art style and an unusual premise, Cult of the Lamb works hard to earn your faith and it deserves a little devotion.