Chorus review: Don’t bore us, get to the Chorus

Could you live with yourself if you deliberately destroyed a planet, sending millions of people to their doom? It’s no use pleading that you were only acting on orders. You’d run to the furthest corner of the universe and wallow in your guilt.

That’s exactly what space pilot Nara tries after realising the enormity of her actions. Sure, she was brainwashed by a cult but there’s no coming back from that, is there?

Nara decides otherwise and vows revenge. And so begins this convoluted space opera wedded to an exhilarating dog-fighting sim. It’s as if Luke Skywalker belonged to the Dark Side but suddenly switched allegiance to the Rebel Alliance after Alderaan was annihilated by the Death Star.

Amid excessive exposition, Chorus gradually unfurls its charms, putting Nara behind the controls of a zippy space-fighter and slowly revealing that she’s something of a sorcerer with supernatural control of her ship. As you wade through all the wordy dialogue of the back story, you glimpse her burgeoning skills as a pilot and itch for more of the lively dog-fights.

But Chorus makes you wait … and wait. You realise it’s worth it because Nara’s abilities soon become irresistible, her magic enabling teleporting, handbrake-turn-style drifting and ramming. Then the aerial battles get a way more interesting, transforming from serviceable to spectacular. And that’s even before you plunge into the heart of behemoth ships like a run at the Death Star.

Chorus frequently loses momentum as it succumbs to the need for another exposition dump that can’t be skipped. But keep your patience and the lure of another rip-roaring space skirmish is only (a few) minutes away.