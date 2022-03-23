Chocobo GP review: Copy Kart

Five years after its release, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to sell by the truckload, hovering just outside the all-formats top 10 this week. It’s all the more remarkable given it’s based on the Wii U version of Mario Kart 8 that debuted eight years ago. Quality never goes out of fashion, clearly.

So quite why Chocobo GP exists presents a little bit of a mystery. It’s not that the other kart racers shouldn’t try to compete – Crash Team Racing does it very well, thank you. But if you’re going to clone Mario Kart, you’d better be at the top of your game.

Alas, Chocobo GP fails to distinguish itself sufficiently from Nintendo’s classic, especially seeing as it launches just as a new set of DLC for MK8 drops.

Superficially, it dresses up the racing with a bright cast of characters drawn from Final Fantasy, where the franchise first originated. But squeaky Chocobos, irrepressibly cheery friends and grumpy enemies soon lose their shine in the overly chatty story mode.

The track action closely mirrors vintage Mario Kart moves, from sliding and boosting to collecting power-ups that can attack other racers. Chocobo GP introduces a tiered level of power-ups that makes them more powerful the greater number you gather but it proves far too complex in the frantic scrabble of a race with seven other characters. Couple that with the agonisingly long wait for a reset after being hit yourself and you have a recipe for frustration.

Where the game really loses speed is in the variety of tracks, with nothing as memorable as Mario Kart’s Rainbow Road and totalling just nine worlds, albeit with slight variations.

Chocobo GP offers a free-to-play lite version, so you can easily make up your own mind on this by sampling the 64-player championships. There are several restrictions compared to the full game but enough to determine whether you’d be better off ponying up for MK8’s fresh DLC instead of this spirited but derivative imitator.