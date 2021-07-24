Chicory review: Colour me happy

PAINTING art deserves its reputation as a therapeutic diversion – even if you feel useless on the creative side. It’s also hard to think of a bad game that involved colouring a world or wielding a brush. Anyone who’s played Splatoon, De Blob or Okami will have warm memories of its themes and mechanics.

Chicory maintains that lofty standard with a quirky adventure that’s part puzzle, part rumination on mental health plus – of course – a large palette of drawing, colouring and painting. Its simple one-bit aesthetic may underwhelm at the outset and the top-down camera sometimes renders the landscapes a little difficult to parse.

But you soon realise you’re there to fill in the detail, to bring back colour to a world that’s fallen into black and white.Taking over as painter-in-chief from the titular Chicory, who is a bit down in the dumps, you roam the world with a brush, adding splashes of colour, solving the locals’ problems and exploring the landscape.

At first, the painting is all free-form, allowing you to dye the objects, terrain and characters as you wish. Then, you learn to crack puzzles with your brush, erasing obstacles or bulking up plants to create paths to new areas.

Later, you face boss fights involving rapid strokes and movements. But throughout the game, there’s little pressure if you fail, enabling the player to travel at their own pace and restart sections easily. A graduated hint system ensures you’ll never be stuck either.

Chicory delights and charms in equal measure with its thoughtful, liberating approach to the artistry. A co-op mode makes it ideal for an adult lending a helping hand to a younger player but many gamers of a certain vintage will find the game a de-stressing outlet for the painter you never knew you could be.