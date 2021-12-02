Call of Duty Vanguard review: Trouble in the boardroom overshadows gaming's biggest franchise

Another year, another Call of Duty. But this one’s different. Not because Vanguard doesn’t bear a striking resemblance to previous instalments. It does, though not necessarily in a bad way.

Vanguard is different because the world is now aware of the scandals engulfing its giant publisher Activision. We as reviewers shouldn’t ignore the allegations of bullying and harassment at Activision, which the company seems determined to ride out.

That may be unfair to the creatives who poured blood, sweat and, possibly, tears into Vanguard. They’ve delivered a highly polished fairground fun ride, full of cinematic grandeur and endless hours of trigger-happy mayhem. But their bosses still have questions to answer even the sales continue to rack up from the annual Call of Duty cash machine.

Of course, it doesn’t matter what the reviewers think. CoD is largely critic-proof anyway with players buying purely on the strength of the brand. Vanguard offers the usual three pillars of campaign, multiplayer and Zombies, with none of them being notably better than last year’s Black Ops Cold War.

Truth be told, both the campaign and Zombies rank as inferior to the 2020 versions. The campaign in particular ignores last year’s intriguing narrative experiments and reverts regularly to the shooting-gallery approach. It does so nonetheless with panache and pace, offering a ringside view of World War II via a greatest-hits compendium of moments such as the Battle of Midway, the Siege of Stalingrad and Battle of Tobruk.

The framing device for this anthology is the reminiscences of a band of special ops soldiers captured by the Nazis near the end of the war. The flurry of flashbacks drops you into a specific event – dogfighting in the Pacific, an assassination mission in Russia, a tank assault in Libya, etc – with each soldier in turn. The chapters never fully develop the characters but they don’t hang around too long for you to get bored either.

Zombies takes a step backward with a curious structure involving a hub and sub-levels, a far cry from the camp mania of the mode’s best days involving the likes of Jeff Goldblum.

Multiplayer may just be Vanguard’s saviour. It happens to be CoD’s most enduring segment for good reason. Across 16 maps, not all of them new admittedly, the fragfests cater better for varying skill levels with a new option called Combat Pacing. Essentially, it lets you choose the number of players – 6 vs 6, 12 vs 12 or 24 vs 24 – and thus to an extent the difficulty. Fewer players means less dying and gives a chance to the less twitchily gifted.

Vanguard also introduces extreme customisation of weapons, unlocked through extended play. Every gun now has the potential to be transformed – a shotgun with a long range, a sniper rifle with a quick reload, for instance – beyond recognition. It probably makes for a balancing nightmare and no doubt the community will developer super weapons that will need to be nerfed.

So 2021 gives us a good Call of Duty, not a great Call of Duty. But the bigger question is whether Activision will get its house in order any time soon. It’s up to you to decide whether buying the company’s products in the meantime is a good signal to the suits calling the shots at the top.