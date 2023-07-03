C-Smash VRS review: Courting danger with an energetic bout of virtual squash

(PSVR2) **** Age: 12+

A broken lampshade, a cracked window, a busted TV – such are the potential perils of playing virtual sports in a cramped living room as we all discovered in the Wii era. Here comes C-Smash VRS with its virtual-reality rendition of indoor squash and the danger just multiplied.

Based on a long-forgotten Sega game for the Dreamcast, this 2023 revival is one of the first PSVR2 titles to truly require room-scale space – about two metres by two metres – which is not something every home can easily accommodate.

But if you clear the floor and remember to attach the wrist straps to the controllers, C-Smash VRS energetically simulates a virtual session of squash – with a nifty side order of arcade classic Breakout thrown in for good measure.

Presented with futuristic minimalism that echoes the likes of Rez, C-Smash offers both solo and multiplayer modes with variable rule sets that mash squash together with a panel-breaking mechanic like that of Breakout. You embody the player in first person and use the motion controller to wave a racquet and move side to side as you track the incoming ball. Lefties are also catered for.

Though not as frantically fast as real-world squash, the game still requires you to move briskly around your two-metre-square space, stretching and swinging with the virtual racquet. It’s easy to see the potential for real-world breakages if you don’t take precautions to anticipate wild swings, overhead smashes and desperate lunges.

Note that it’s perfectly possible to play C-Smash VRS sitting down or standing in one spot but it dilutes the experience considerably.

In solo mode, the player faces a narrow court with a back wall obscured by floating panels that must be struck to remove. Sometimes the panels slide side to side or up and down, or require multiple strikes.

You discover the subtlety of the controllers enables you to apply spin and curves. Now you can send the ball behind the panels, rebounding off the back wall into the panels and producing that delicious Breakout-style double bounce.

Single-player engages for only so long given its limited variety, however, and one-on-one online multiplayer become the more compelling arena. The challenge remains roughly the same but competing against a crafty human feels much more irresistible. Alas, online servers remain sparsely populated in the weeks after launch, so it can be quite the trial finding an opponent.

Developer RapidEyeMovers pledges to introduce additional variety in the coming months such as co-op mode and infinity stages, which should boost the game’s longevity. In the meantime, the bones of a very playable sports game gives several hours of sweaty fun. Thanks to a pulsating soundtrack and physically demanding racquet play, C-Smash VRS gets the heart racing. It drops the ball only when it comes to gathering sufficient players online for quick matchmaking.