Blade Runner – Enhanced Edition review: Replicant running out of time

Ridley Scott’s 1982 film inspired by a short story from Philip K Dick long ago morphed from mere cult hit to seminal sci-fi masterpiece. The 1997 game of the movie never escaped the orbit of its fanatical fans despite being a superior point’n’click adventure – for its time.

Due to fiercely complicated licensing reasons, it inhabits the same universe as Harrison Ford’s replicant-hunting detective Deckard but spins off into a slightly skewed take. This time, a different private eye name Ray McCoy has been drawn into the shady world of fake animals and dangerous replicants on the run. The plot veers in unexpected directions, with new and old characters crossing McCoy’s path as he questions witnesses, combs crime scenes for clues and collects evidence.

Confusingly, the game lifts a few scenes shot-for-shot from Scott’s film and the soundtrack echoes the musical themes of Vangelis. But the creators also drafted in some of the original cast (including Sean Young and James Hong) for new voice lines.

Overall, it has the reassuring vibe of something the original screenwriters might have secretly pulled together in their spare time.

That’s the good news.

This “enhanced” form has been remade from scratch by restoration specialists Nightdive Studios because the original files were lost in the mists of time and company dissolution. The visuals seem to have got the most attention but unless you’ve seen the 25-year-old graphics you’re unlikely to consider the up-rezzed versions as anything but fuzzy.

Even with these efforts to bring the 1997 game closer to the expectations of a 2022 audience, it takes a significant suspension of disbelief to warm to this Blade Runner.

The original game was a salutary lesson in misguided design, from the near-invisible objects of the poorly lit interior scenes to the inadequately explained systems that cry out for a tutorial. Nightdive tacks on a new clue-collating interface but might possibly have made the player’s task even less comprehensible.

Mechanically clunky, the game can be excused now only because it’s lit from within by the luminous ghost of the film. Witness the familiar sound effects such as the wheeze of the Voigt-Kampff truth machine or the click of the Esper image enhancer. Stare at magnificent set designs such as the flaring gas pipes on the city’s edge, the neon-scorched skyline or the gloom of the Bradbury Building.

Maybe my love for the film blinds me to the sheer effort it takes to enjoy Blade Runner: Enhanced Edition. But a part of me still felt compelled to persevere even as the bugs and stilted gameplay got in the way. The admission price of only a tenner certainly eases the dilemma too but this is one replicant that is just too close to retirement.

Video of the Day