Big Brain Academy, Brain vs Brain review – A bit of a no-brainer

Dr Ryuta Kawashima has a lot to answer for. The Japanese neuroscientist’s books became the basis for Nintendo’s wildly successful Brain Training craze of 2006 and onwards.

While the science itself never fully convinced the experts, the idea nonetheless caught fire with the public that playing a few mental puzzles a day would improve your synapses and possibly stave off decline.

Big Brain Academy follows in that tradition, with this Brain vs Brain edition for Switch majoring on multiplayer competitions in which you test your reactions and thinking speed against family, friends or the wider internet. It has no direct connection to the Dr Kawashima series, which last got a release on Switch in early 2020.

But if you’ve played one of those, you’ll feel comfortable with Brain vs Brain – or at least until the puzzles starting getting snappier and trickier. A solo mode exists for the player who prefers to compete against just themselves. But this version is really built for couch competition with up to four players, or you against the ghost data of random internet rivals.

Cleverly, every player can set a difficulty level matching their skill, this handicap system giving the less dextrous or younger participants a fairer chance.

The game presents you with one of 20 mini-games spread across five categories: identify, memorise, analyse, compute, and visualise. As the names suggest, it includes rapid-fire tasks such as arithmetic, picture recognition and shape forming. You smugly start out thinking it’s all going to be effortless. But then the tasks begin to come thick and fast, bamboozling your brain and artificially inflating the mental age assigned to you by the game. Soon, you’re a pensioner.

But the whole point is that you practise, practise, practise. Like everything in life, proficiency arrives with repeated attempts and, of course, the competitive element means you try harder to best your pals or relatives for bragging rights. Gradually, your calculated brain age goes into reverse and maybe – just maybe – it will actually fall below your body’s true age. Don’t think about the validity of the science too much, but it’s certainly a good measure of how your grey matter has learned a trick or two.

Brain vs Brain, as the title suggests, has limited appeal if you play solo. But as a mid-priced party game for several competitors, it offers a noggin-tickling challenge for all skill levels. A bit of a no-brainer, you might say.