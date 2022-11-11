Bayonetta 3 review: The witch who says too much is never enough

When too much excess is not enough, you summon Bayonetta. Everyone’s favourite demon-slaying witch set the bar for glorious overkill in 2010’s original, only for the 2014 sequel to eclipse it with the gratuitous brilliance of its fantastical brawling.

No prize for guessing how the developers at Toyko-based Platinum Games – never noted for their restraint – have upped the ante in this long-gestating follow-up. Pile on the flamboyance, double the spectacle, magnify the magnificence – and hang the consequences. But we’ll get to that downside in a bit.

It’s as if Platinum turned all the sliders up to 11 and beyond as Bayonetta collides with everyone’s current favourite plot device: the multiverse. Truth be told, the story makes hardly a lick of sense and seems little more than an excuse for the devs to throw the kitchen sink at this Switch exclusive. Which is fair enough given the style with which they do it.

The titular witch meets versions of herself and some old enemies as she dashes gracefully between realms, smashing demons, collecting weapons and closing wormholes (or something, don’t ask me). At times, it resembles an anthology of dazzling set-pieces, their lack of connection overridden by the sheer audacity of their composition.

As with previous Bayonettas, you’ll encounter a sweeping assortment of enemies from trifling wretches to gigantic screen-filling monsters. To varying degrees, all must be dispatched with a complex ballet of attacks drawn from Bayonetta’s repertoire of kicks, punches and gun-fu.

She can summon her own humungous damage-dealing demons (of which there are more than a dozen) but unlike before she can now control them directly as they rampage at the enemy. That’s straightforward enough when steering a Godzilla-type kaiju but transcends the bounds of sanity when you haul out a full-sized steam train and send it barrelling into the evil mobs.

Truly, the rate of reinvention rarely pauses for breath, as Platinum spawns ideas – maybe a side-scrolling level, a chase scene, a shooting sequence – has a ton of fun with them and then discards them completely for something else. Who cares if it lacks cohesiveness when you’re begging for more?

Inevitably, this riot of creativity clashes with reality – specifically the readability of Bayonetta’s actions. At times she can be just a speck on the screen, so far pulled out is the camera to accommodate the drama. Even while fully zoomed in, the exuberance of that drama can obscure even the attention-seeking witch herself, submerging her in a shower of particle effects or explosive enemy attacks. Just occasionally, you wonder whether the Switch itself is up to the heroic job of rendering all this chaos.

Such misgivings are soon washed away as Platinum pulls out its next delirious creation or cranks up the mock-ridiculous theatre, inviting the player to laugh and marvel in the same breath.

Periodically juvenile and yet frequently mesmerising, Bayonetta 3 answers its own question of whether too much is enough by grabbing your lapels and screaming in your face: “Don’t you dare look away”.

