Battlefield 2042 review: Chaos and mayhem come at a cost

SHIGERU Miyamoto famously declared that “a rushed game is forever bad”, the Nintendo guru putting down a marker that looked askance at launching something that isn’t ready.

The era of downloadable patches has rendered his comments moot, however, and nowadays blockbuster games frequently go on sale in a shambolic state. The suits calculate the fans will still buy in their droves on the launch weekend and be pacified later by tweaks aplenty.

The Battlefield series has form here, with the last instalment dropping in 2018 to a chorus of disapproval for its shaky underpinnings and gaping holes where key features should have been. Battlefield V eventually came right and parent company EA will be hoping Battlefield 2042 can ride out a similar storm since its debut last month.

Live-services games such as this massively multiplayer shooter always evolve anyway, based on the stress-testing by hundreds of thousands of gamers that can’t be replicated before release. But 2042 simply shouldn’t have been let out in the wild given its ropey foundations that were obvious on day one.

Six weeks later and things have settled down somewhat after at least two major patches. Now it’s (mostly) possible to enjoy the mayhem of 2042 without the server wobbles, the dodgy aiming and overpowered nature of some vehicles. Huge omissions – such as the lack of any single-player mode – still undermine its good intentions but the bugs that had the upper hand to start with have mostly been squashed.

Yet you have to ask whether 2042 still offers a distinct enough experience for players who have been wooed by the likes of PUBG and CoD: Warzone – games that have tapped into Battlefield’s signature of huge player counts across sprawling maps.

The answer for me depends on how often you witness or trigger the chaotic oh-sh*t moments that have often defined the series. The trailer highlights spectacles such as a player bailing just before ramming a quad bike loaded with explosives into an airborne chopper. One classic on Reddit showcases a wingsuited fighter flying to a hovering gunship, planting C4 and then zooming away before the screen fills with a ball of flame.

It is these bombshell instances of sheer bedlam that make 2042 worth the slog of schlepping across rambling maps where you’re often likely to get sniped before getting near your destination.

EA is clearly aware of this erratic balancing act because Conquest and Breakthrough, the most popular modes of old, have been supplemented with two new ways to play. Hazard Zone pits small teams against each other in pursuit of a MacGuffin amid a battle full of AI hostiles. It reminds me (favourably) of Hunt: Showdown for its heavy reliance on teamwork but it absolutely demands you find a capable squad rather than a collection of randomers.

Portal is even more ambitious, enabling you to mix and match maps, rules, weapons and soldiers from several generations of Battlefield. Fancy WWII infantry with rusting iron against near-future grunts toting fanciful hardware? Have at it…

The potential seems enormous but it can be hard to find enough players to fill all the slots required for a match.

EA has plans for a Battlefield “universe” featuring other connected games so clearly 2042 isn’t going away and other patches will sand down some of the remaining sharp edges. When it’s good, it’s very, very good – bullets flying, dozens of comrades running alongside you and vehicles exploding yards away – delivering a rush of adrenalin. When it’s bad, it’s server disconnects, dying and respawning in a tedious cycle and cursing the distance to the next objective.

It’s just a shame we have to go through this charade every time a major release isn’t fit for its launch window. EA should listen to its inner Miyamoto and delay the damn thing next time.