Astro's Playroom review: Introducing the PS5's trojan horse

Part of me wondered what was the point of reviewing something that’s bundled for free with every new PlayStation 5. But then it dawned on me that Astro’s Playroom is actually a damn fine reason to plunk down €500 for a new PS5.

Not because it’s a fantastic game – it isn’t – but how it showcases the innovation of the new DualSense controller and hints at its tremendous potential. Sony has history in pioneering new interface controls (as Nintendo and Xbox also do, of course) but DualSense may just be its most ambitious.

The studio behind Astro’s Playroom has a fine pedigree – contributing to the launch of the PS4 with its demonstration of the DualShock 4/camera combo and creating the peerless PSVR game Astro Bot Rescue Mission. Now Astro gets to explain the secret powers of the DualSense with a 2D/3D platformer that – let’s be honest here – owes a sizeable debt to Super Mario.

Playroom never reaches the heights of Mario at his peak form. But this playful, funny and varied set of levels entertains while teaching you the subtleties of the controller’s vibration motors, its motion-tracking, breath-sense and pressure-sensitivity in the triggers.

It’s also a hymn to the PlayStation brand itself, hiding a multitude of collectibles ripped from the hardware’s back catalogue – ranging from the obvious such as the PS1 and PSP to obscure peripherals such as the multi-tap controller adapter. Meanwhile, in the background of every level sit mini-homages to well-loved PS titles such as Uncharted and Ico.

Nonetheless, the platforming would be considered ordinary were it not for the role of the DualSense. It delicately transmits the differing sensations of running across sand or ice. It stiffens up the triggers to simulate the variable tension while using a bow and arrow. The vibration pattern even manages to convey what it’s like to balance on a rope while being buffeted by a high wind.

Astro’s Playroom is too short – about four hours will show you everything, with not much replayability built in bar the speedruns. The platforming also feels too woolly to truly challenge Mario and co. But it sets the mind racing at how other developers may exploit DualSense on the PS5.

Which was the whole point all along. Well played, Sony.





