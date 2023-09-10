Armored Core VI – Fires of Rubicon review: Mech my day

(Xb/PS/PC) **** Age: 15+

It feels like quite the leap from the enigmatic gothic hack’n’slash of Dark Souls and Elden Ring to the artillery-led brawling of towering robots. But in fact From Software made that switcheroo in reverse many years ago.

From finally entered the popular consciousness in the West as a developer with its notoriously challenging medieval Souls series in the late 2000s and early 2010s. However, it had been quietly building a reputation with the Armored Core franchise for a decade previously.

Fires of Rubicon might just be the first time you’ve encountered Armored Core’s mech combat but it’s a fine introduction to the cult series – just don’t go expecting much crossover with the formidable dark fantasy of Souls.

The sci-fi setting pits mega-corporations at war over an energy sources called Coral on a planet named Rubicon 3. Battle rages via giant robots, flying machines and a bewildering array of weaponry – you are just one mech pilot among thousands of enemies all chasing or guarding the elusive Coral.

The storyline reminds me strongly of a Metal Gear Solid plot – full of MacGuffins, inscrutable handlers giving orders over your comms and faintly ridiculous in its pomposity. Early impressions of the landscapes on Rubicon 3 don’t bode well – all gloomy metal ruins and vast chambers that you revisit several times. Your mech may be endowed with a veritable arsenal of ordnance but the movement controls prove tricky to master given how ridiculously mobile the jet boost makes you.

Fortunately, ACVI grows into itself as the opening missions flit by – an assassination here, a demolition job there. These ease you into the nuances of using the mech’s thrusters to zip around the battlefield, dodging incoming fire and leaping great distances. Nonetheless, it still resembles steering a skittish bowling ball on a lake of ice, particularly in up-close combat.

Then the game introduces upgrades for your mech’s components – bought with your mission earnings – and that customisation brings greater freedom plus tighter control. Maybe you’d prefer a shield to a second missile launcher. How about a boost engine that recharges more quickly but doesn’t last as long? The options become legion and ACVI generously allows rapid switching between different builds at mission start or even mid-level.

Next, the game ramps up the spectacle with gigantic enemy ships and colossal spaces, making prodigious use of the verticality that stands out as ACVI’s calling card. One mission asks to you halt a mammoth walking machine Shadow of the Colossus style before methodically climbing its huge frame to literally poke its eye out.

The levels feel both thrilling and just a little frustrating. Compared with Elden Ring, you face fewer difficulty spikes against mini-bosses. Yet when you do find yourself struggling against a particularly tenacious opponent, there’s no online co-op to assist you to overcome.

For me, ACVI also lacks the oblique mysteries that From invested so deftly in the Souls series. It’s a mech fighter with a vaguely interesting story but feels purely about the combat and the permutations of your mech modules versus the range of enemies.

You will enjoy your time with Fires of Rubicon if you’re an aficionado of brawling robots but my sense is that it’s no match for the Souls games, with their intricate craftmanship, tangled lore and unique aesthetic.