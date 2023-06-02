Another Fisherman’s Tale review: Funny story but there’s a catch

(PSVR2/PC) *** Age: 15+

If you’ve ever had an out-of-body experience where you felt as if you were looking down on yourself, you’ve got a glimpse of the synapse-warping sensation of Another Fisherman’s Tale.

This sequel to 2019’s excellent VR puzzler tries its hand at a different viewpoint. The original played recursive tricks around a model lighthouse where you manipulated a smaller version of yourself in a diorama, a little like watching a mirror reflecting itself in another mirror. Instead of merely repeating itself in a new location, French developer InnerspaceVR expands its horizons to encompass a melancholy yarn about a daughter reminiscing about her father Bob’s buccaneering adventures at sea.

The underlying tone is not immediately apparent from the jovial intro, which almost resembles a comedic puppet show where the dad cheerfully recounts escaping from pirates by, eh, dismembering himself. The marionette body you inhabit as Bob can fling its hands to reach distant objects, recalling them with a button press. Even weirder, you can throw your head a short way away so as to get a better view – mixing first-person and third-person as you control the entirety of the marionette.

So far so confusing. In fact, it took me quite a while to master the controls, akin as they are to a bout of patting the head while rubbing your belly – and in VR to boot, which increases the disorientation. It does set up some engaging puzzles where your decapitated head leaps to higher ground to observe how you direct your disembodied hand as it skitters around like Thing in the Addams Family. You might scamper through air vents to locate missing gears or navigate a pipe system to reach an important lever.

Gradually, though, amid the levity of Bob’s embellished stories (winsomely narrated in a heavy French accent), there emerges a sadder family history that frames the reason why the daughter is rummaging through her dad’s old stuff in the basement. It’s never overbearing, however, because you’re soon thrown back into his vibrant escapades, such as fleeing prison aboard a pirate ship, fighting a kraken and chasing treasure.

The game deliberately positions its chunky art style as a bit Spongebob SquarePants, all bright colours and clean lines. But it does resemble something that could have been made in the previous PSVR era. More troubling is that the tracking of the motion controllers sometimes struggles to faithfully reproduce your actions, specifically when doing your hand thing like Thing.

The €20 price tag is a signal that this fisherman’s tale is a short voyage – about three to four hours. The waters get a little choppy thanks to some finicky controls and Bob has a really annoying habit of throwing out hints far too soon, sometimes even a fraction after you’ve complete the assigned task.

It doesn’t feel as groundbreaking as A Fisherman’s Tale did back in 2019 but retains that game’s playful sense of meddling with your head.