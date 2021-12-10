A Short Hike review: Why the journey is better than the destination

IN an age when game running times stretch to dozens of hours, A Short Hike does exactly what it says on the tin.

This compact but delightful adventure will detain you not more than a couple of hours – but then the admission fee is only about €8. It feels like a superior price-to-entertainment ratio than that of the bloated open-world behemoths cluttering the charts.

Sporting an cutesy art style reminiscent of an older Animal Crossing game, A Short Hike plonks you on a charming little island with the goal of reaching the highest peak of the landscape. The reason is not “because it’s there” but because you’re a moody teen – albeit one called Claire who resembles an anthropomorphised bird – and seeking mobile phone reception unavailable lower down.

Claire sets off from her aunt’s house at the beach without realising that, not only is it a longish journey to the top, but she’ll have to gather numerous upgrades to her abilities – stamina, double-jumping and gliding, etc – to climb the heights. It sounds terribly videogame-y and it’s true that you won’t get far without seeking out the magical feathers that enhance Claire’s powers.

But that’s to underplay the sheer unhurried meandering of A Short Hike, which fills its nooks and crannies with oddball characters, secrets and pleasant scenery. Again like Animal Crossing, the island’s people love to chat and the dry wit will prompt many a chuckle. They may also offer you a quest to find an object – a marathon runner missing a lucky headband, a beachgoer needing a sandcastle shovel – with the reward often being a special feather.

Though the island is far from sprawling, it’s still easy to get a bit lost, or at least lose sight of your goals, because of the lack of an in-game map. But a few minutes’ wandering usually puts you back on the right track.

A Short Hike ends on a somewhat sombre note, but leaves you free to roam the island and its natural beauty. It reminds us that sometimes the journey is more important than the destination.