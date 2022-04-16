A Memoir Blue review: The mother of all problems

MUMS and dads fail at parenting all the time. It’s probably part of the job description and usually only because raising a child is so damn hard.

That is not obvious to your children, who are either oblivious or feel hard done by. This is where we meet Miriam, the character in A Memoir Blue, a deeply personal piece of interactive fiction by New York-based game maker Shelley Chen.

Based on Chen’s strained relationship with her mother, it lightly sketches a poignant story of Miriam as an adult recalling her unhappy childhood and how it drove her to become a world-class swimmer.

To call it a game would be stretching the definition but there is a little more to it than a just a series of vignettes depicting Miriam’s gradual alienation from the single mother working to keep a roof over their heads. Interactions limit themselves to occasional swipes and taps that nudge the narrative along. You get little sense these motions have a strong connection to the unfurling story, though, save perhaps for a few brief moments where you’re tapping to add notes to the plaintive soundtrack.

The progression from depression to possible redemption is drawn in very broad strokes, without a word of dialogue but with an evocative mix of 3D and 2D art. As such, it’s possible to miss the subtle messages encoded in glances and scenery changes if you’re not paying attention.

The universality of the story gives it a degree of relatability – who hasn’t fallen out with their parents at some point? Yet with a running time of maybe an hour – some of it taken up by periodic hunts around the screen for interactive objects – A Memoir Blue doesn’t allow us to get close enough to the characters for its emotional punch to truly hit home.

Still, its €8 price tag (and free on Xbox Game Pass) admits as much and we need more of these tender explorations of human relationships as gaming grows up.